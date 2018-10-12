The Splash Zone 10/12/18: Ryan Tannehill Shoulders The Blame

Against the Cincinnati Bengals, Ryan Tannehill had one of his worst career games ever. The Dolphins quarterback turned the ball over twice and both resulted in points for the Bengals. After losing Laremy Tunsil and having Sam Young at left tackle, the offense completely fell apart. Tannehill shoulders the blame for the past two weeks and if he wants to silence the critics, he’s going to have to play well on Sunday, at home, against the Chicago Bears.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Ryan Tannehill bears responsibility in hopeful turnaround against Chicago | FOX Sports

"I have to play better," Tannehill said. "I have to take care of the football. That's what it comes down to, eliminating the turnovers.

Adam Gase

Dolphins’ Gase and Bears’ Nagy judged as coaches and play-callers

Adam Gase was hired by the Dolphins and Matt Nagy was hired by the Bears in large part because of th...

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins key on QB Ryan Tannehill's decisions after loss to Bengals

It wasn’t long ago that Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill was sailing along with prodigious...

Dolphins Tight Ends

Dolphins’ Nick O’Leary of Palm Beach relishes playing for home team

It was a third-quarter run and it only picked up four yards, but it was the type of block from the t...

Dolphins Secondary

Quietly Confident Xavien Howard Playing At Elite Level

When you think about elite NFL cornerbacks, what comes to mind quickly is attitude, outspokenness, even cockiness. It’s guys like Richard Sherman, Josh Norman, Aqib Talib or, going way back, Deion Sanders who knew they were good and weren’t afraid to let everybody know.

Bears at Dolphins

Hurting Miami Dolphins trying to piece together plan for Khalil Mack - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

The Dolphins hope to have Laremy Tunsil back in the lineup, but he remains in the concussion protocol. Regardless, they must block better on Sunday.

What Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said before Miami Dolphins game

Here is some of what Bears coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday:

• On the extra week, it was great.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 10/11/18: Injury Updates From Miami Dolphins Practice - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins Film Room: Raekwon McMillan Week 5 v. Cincinnati Bengals - The Phinsider

Don’t worry, his helmet doesn’t fly off on every play like in the picture.

Phinsider Mailbag Week 6 answers: Hot seats, offensive tackles, and three quarterbacks - The Phinsider

The Phinsider Mailbag is back with our answers to question you left us yesterday. The Dolphins have lost two straight games, one being blown out from the opening kickoff and one losing in a...

Dolphins last in AFC East in fan confidence - The Phinsider

Two weeks ago, Dolphins fans were riding high. Now, they are ready for change.