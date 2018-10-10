The Splash Zone 10/10/18: Dolphins Defense Playing Well Enough

If not for the two turnovers by Ryan Tannehill on Sunday, the Dolphins would have won that game in thanks large part to their defense. Besides the game against the Patriots, the Dolphins defense has held their own and has allowed the team to win games thanks to that unit. The problem is the offense hasn’t been helping their defense out much. The offense can barely stay on the field and forces a tired a offense to keep playing.

The Dolphins have taken some shots the last two weeks. The most recent ones were below the belt, and left coach Adam Gase reeling. Via David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Gase was a different kind of upset than after the previous week, when they were thrashed by the Patriots.

Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill took responsibility for Miami's loss to the Bengals after his team gave up 27 unanswered points to Cincinnati.

Jakeem Grant’s remarkable season continued Sunday with his 71-yard punt return for a touchdown, which helped him joined former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Dante Hall as the only players in NFL history to score touchdowns on a punt return of at least 70 yards, a kickoff return of at least 100 yards and a reception of at least 50 yards in the same season.

With a handful of games completed, with the Bears next in line Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium and with the wounds still fresh from a troublesome fourth quarter against the Bengals, we bring you a Tuesday morning fresh dose of perspective:

