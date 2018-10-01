The Splash Zone 10/1/18: Patriots Bring Dolphins Back To Reality

The winning streak was fun while it lasted, but the New England Patriots proved the Miami Dolphins are nowhere near ready for prime time. The Dolphins were outclasses in all phases of the game and the play calling was atrocious. The injury bug also seems to have hit the Dolphins as Daniel Kilgore and Bobby McCain were taken out of the game and never returned. The Dolphins are still ahead of the Patriots by one game in the AFC East.

