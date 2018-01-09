The Splash Zone 1/9/18: Should The Dolphins Draft A Quarterback In Round 1?

This team has a few needs and quarterback is not one of them in the draft. However, the idea of adding a first round quarterback to sit behind Tannehill (or just outright take his job) has been popping up in recent weeks. Tannehill has not played a down of football in over a year thanks to the knee injury he suffered last season and then injured again in training camp. The Dolphins need to add a good backup quarterback to step in if Tannehill were to get injured again. Adam Gase has stated his loyalty to Tannehill, but will that loyalty be tested on day one of the NFL Draft?

Miami Dolphins must select a QB in 2018 NFL Draft | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins must start plotting a future beyond Ryan Tannehill, who is almost 30 and coming off major knee surgery. And a quarterback-rich 2018 NFL Draft may give Fins the chance to be bold.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins: Could T.J. McDonald be a deceptive ‘hybrid’ weapon? | The Daily Dolphin

The last time Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke held a press conference, he was asked — once again — about what it's going to take to slow down opposing tight ends.

Dolphins 2017 Season

Five big letdowns of the Miami Dolphins’ 2017 season | The Daily Dolphin

The Dolphins came into this season full of hope after breaking through for a playoff berth the year before, bringing back most of their core players and seeing Ryan Tannehill fully healthy on the practice field. That optimism began deteriorating shortly once training camp began.

Former Dolphins

Jaguars' Ngakoue accuses Incognito of using 'racist slurs' | Miami Herald

Buffalo Bills badboy Richie Incognito is accused of lobbing ‘weak racist slurs’ at Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue during Sunday’s playoff game.

The Splash Zone 1/7/18: Rules For The Dolphins Offseason - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

What time is the National Championship game? Alabama vs. Georgia TV channel, online stream - The Phinsider

The College Football Playoffs conclude tonight with the National Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia. We have everything you need to know about the game below.

NFL Draft Order 2018: Regular season locks in 20 picks; Browns on the clock - The Phinsider

The NFL regular season ended on Sunday, with 12 teams moving on to the annual postseason tournament known as the playoffs. That leaves 20 teams that are heading into their respective offseasons and...

Quarterback chaos in the AFC East? - The Phinsider

The AFC East could be a fun division to watch this offseason, with lots of changes coming among all four teams - despite the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills both making the playoffs and...