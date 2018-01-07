The Splash Zone 1/7/18: Rules For The Dolphins Offseason

With the Miami Dolphins season over, we now enter the stretch of where there is barely any news and a ton of speculation. The Dolphins have to improve on both sides of the ball and will have to be smarter with their free agent signings. What are some moves you would like to see the Dolphins make?

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Hyde: Rules for the Dolphins to actually win this offseason | Commentary - Sun Sentinel

Follow Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, draft quarterbacks and don't trust any player over 30 - offseason rules for Miami Dolphins to learn.

Former Dolphins

Former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Joe Philbin expected to rejoin Mike McCarthy's staff

Former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Joe Philbin is expected to rejoin coach Mike McCarthy's staff, sources told ESPN. Philbin left Green Bay in 2012 to become the Miami Dolphins' head coach.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 1/6/18: More Offensive Coaching Changes? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

NFL Playoffs Winner Picks: Wildcard Weekend 2018 - The Phinsider

The NFL season has ended, leaving us with the 12 teams that qualified for the postseason, giving them a chance at claiming a Super Bowl championship. It also means that we are down to that time of...