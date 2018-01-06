The Splash Zone 1/6/18: More Offensive Coaching Changes?

In the past couple of days, the Miami Dolphins have added two new coaches to their offensive coaching staff. Dowell Loggains has taken over for Clyde Christensen at offensive coordinator and Jeremiah Washburn is back after a one year stint with the Chicago Bears. But that may not be the end of the coaching changes. Adam Gase is looking for some help as he was struggling with the offensive duties and head coach duties with all the controversies going on.

Miami Dolphins to make more coaching changes | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins have made significant changes to its offensive coaching staff and more changes are coming. Because it is necessary.

Dolphins Offense

Landry, Drake fined for roles in Week 17 brawl | Miami Herald

Jarvis Landry lost his mind. And then he lost nearly $50,000. The NFL fined Landry heavily for helping instigate a brawl on Sunday.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Amid Dolphins' offensive changes, Ryan Tannehill remains biggest key to improvement - Sun Sentinel

The Miami Dolphins have changed offensive coordinators for the fourth time in seven years. But QB Ryan Tannehill remains the biggest key to offensive improvement.

What-if game: With healthy Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins may have gone 10-6 | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — It was the kind of question NFL coaches love: Hypothetically speaking, if Ryan Tannehill had been healthy, what would the 2017 season have looked like for the Dolphins? The Dolphins went 6-10 this year after placing an emergency call to the retired Jay Cutler and sprinkling in Matt ...

Dolphins Offseason

Turmoil within New England Patriots? Miami Dolphins can only hope it’s brewing | The Daily Dolphin

For the first time in weeks, the Dolphins could feel a bit like winners Friday, without having even played a game. Problem is, what the football gods giveth, they can easily taketh. In another month, we’ll know for sure. Around 11 p.m. Feb. 4, one of two things should happen.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 1/5/18: The Curious Case Of Jarvis Landry - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins roster, free agents, and salary cap for 2018 - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have to make several decisions this offseason if they want to fix the team that finished 6-10 this past season. Some of those decisions are already being made, with head coach...