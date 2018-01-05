The Splash Zone 1/5/18: The Curious Case Of Jarvis Landry

The Miami Dolphins may or may not want Jarvis Landry back. Heading into the season finale, the the Dolphins and Landry were in talks for a contract. But due to the on field debacle and getting ejected may have hurt his cause a little. At their end of the season press conference, the Dolphins brass did not mention at any point that they wanted Landry back and just seemed to beat around the bush during that topic. This will be an interesting situation to follow leading up to free agency.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins may not want to re-sign Jarvis Landry | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry hurt his standing with the Miami Dolphins in the 2017 season finale, and that was apparent when the team’s brain trust talked to the media Wednesday.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Hyde5: Is Fales answer as back-up (as always, I'd draft QB) - Sun Sentinel

The Dolphins need to draft a young QB this spring

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Dolphins’ Kenny Stills to spend offseason driving van, helping people | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—Kenny Stills sure seems like a decent human being. You might remember him from previous good deeds such as giving Christmas presents to people on Twitter just to be nice, staying hours after training camp to meet fans, spending every off day of the season working in the South Florida ...

Dolphins Tight Ends

Dolphins' Marqueis Gray unhappy with season spent on the bench | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins gave MarQueis Gray a raise and then cut his role. The veteran tight end is interested to ‘see how things go from here.’

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins hire Jeremiah Washburn as offensive line coach | The Daily Dolphin

The Miami Dolphins have hired Jeremiah Washburn as offensive line coach, a league source said Thursday. Washburn was offensive line coach for the Bears last season, where he worked with newly-hired offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.

Miami Dolphins’ shake-up continues: Dave DeGuglielmo won’t return, sources say | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — The shake-up of Adam Gase’s coaching staff on the Dolphins continues. Dave DeGuglielmo, who joined the staff in October in the wake of the embarrassing departure of offensive line coach Chris Foerster, will not return for the 2018 season, sources told The Post on Thursday.

Miami Dolphins' Laremy Tunsil not happy about season | Miami Herald

A quick six-pack of Dolphins notes

Dolphins Defensive Line

Restructuring Ndamukong Suh contract would give Dolphins salary cap help | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—There’s no disputing Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is among the best players in the game at any position. There’s not even much argument against him being worth the $114 million deal Miami gave him three years ago.

Dolphins' Jordan Phillips wants to be 'an elite player' | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is no longer a disappointment. In fact, he might be a major part of the Dolphins’ 2018 rebuild.

Dolphins Special Teams

With 13 seasons, John Denney knows why Miami Dolphins missed playoffs | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — John Denney has played in 208 consecutive Miami Dolphins game, which is, obviously, a record. Denney, the Dolphins' very consistent long-snapper, has played in only two playoff games over 13 seasons, losing twice. Denney knows what happens when teams miss the NFL playoffs.

Dolphins Offseason

AC in the AM: Everything Is Now Being Evaluated

The Dolphins’ three most important football decision makers held a season-ending press conference Wednesday afternoon at the team’s training facility and the message I heard came across with perfect clarity.

Miami Dolphins 2017: bad on field, but how bad against the spread? | The Daily Dolphin

The Miami Dolphins won only six games this season, but how did they fare in Las Vegas? Well, if you bet on the Dolphins all season long, you would not have done very well. According to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, via ESPN.

Top 10 Miami Dolphins who aren’t part of the problem going into 2018 | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—The Dolphins have a lot they need to fix if they are going to be a playoff contender next season, but not everything is broken. They’ll benefit quite a bit from getting guys like Ryan Tannehill and Raekwon McMillan back off Injured Reserve, and there are some other pieces in place.

Miami Dolphins: For a mental break, become an honorary Browns fan

Still haven’t come up with a New Year’s resolution? Consider this.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 1/4/18: Gase, Tannenbaum, Grier Meet With Media - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins to name Dowell Loggains as new offensive coordinator - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins will have a new offensive coordinator in 2018, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The team is set to name Dowell Loggains to the position, reuniting him with Adam...

Are the Dolphins cooling on Jarvis Landry? - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry led the NFL with 112 receptions during the 2017 regular season, a total that also reset Landry’s own franchise record for catches in a season. His 400...

Mercifully, 2017 Ends For Dolphins - The Phinsider

It’s hard to imagine who is more relieved that the 2017 season is finally over: Miami Dolphins players, coaches or the fans. I’m going to say probably the players since they have to work the...

Dolphins will not retain Dave DeGuglielmo - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are continuing to make changes to their coaching staff. After reports indicated the team will hire Dowell Loggains as the team’s new offensive coordinator, moving current...

A closer look at new Dolphins offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins appear set to hire former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains to the same position on the Dolphins’ staff. Loggains is available after the Bears fired head coach J...