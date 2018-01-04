The Splash Zone 1/4/18: Gase, Tannenbaum, Grier Meet With Media

The Miami Dolphins held their end of the season press conference yesterday with Adam Gase, Mike Tannenbaum, and Chris Grier discussing a variety of topics. Gase confirmed that Ryan Tannehill will be the team’s starter next season which means Jay Cutler will not be back. Gase also stated that he would love to have Jarvis Landry back.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Top News: Grier, Tannenbaum & Gase Meet With Media

Head Coach Adam Gase made clear Wednesday afternoon that Ryan Tannehill will be the Dolphins’ starting quarterback in 2018.

Dolphins Offense

Miami Dolphins hire Dowell Loggains as offensive coordinator | Miami Herald

The Dolphins have reassigned Clyde Christensen, making way for a former Adam Gase associate to rejoin him in Miami.

Adam Gase runs Dolphins’ offense, but Clyde Christensen gets booted? | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—Clyde Christensen is losing his job over all the bad plays he didn't call. Christensen was the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator the last two seasons to help Adam Gase in his first NFL head-coaching gig.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins | Ryan Tannehill on track to be ready for spring | Miami Herald

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s rehabbing left knee should be healthy enough for him to start Week 1. As for the rest of the depth chart? Wide open.

Adam Gase: Ryan Tannehill is our starting QB; full-go in spring | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Ryan Tannehill is the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins in 2018, coach Adam Gase said in Wednesday's season-ending news conference. And Gase also further explained why Tannehill never had that knee surgery before last season.

Miami Dolphins: $10 million didn’t buy much with Jay Cutler | Dave's Digital Domain

It was a nice round number back in August when Jay Cutler signed for $10 million to provide the Miami Dolphins with one season of competent quarterbacking. Easy to remember.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

What Miami Dolphins brass said about keeping Jarvis Landry Wednesday | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — The Miami Dolphins want to keep Jarvis Landry and Landry wants to stay a Dolphin. But it's only January 3 and free agency does not begin until 4 p.m. ET on March 14.

Inside The Numbers: Jarvis Landry

Breaking down Jarvis Landry’s record-setting season:

Dolphins coach says brawl involving Jarvis Landry was 'embarrassing'

Jarvis Landry's return to the Miami Dolphins in 2018 looked a little less likely Wednesday after coach Adam Gase delivered a stinging critique of the excitable receiver's behavior in the season finale.

Hyde: First business of Dolphins offseason — what to do with Jarvis Landry? | Commentary - Sun Sentinel

The Miami Dolphins enter offseason mode, and Jarvis Landry is at the front of the line.

Dolphins Offseason

2018 NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins open to picking quarterback at No. 11 | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—The Dolphins are adamant that they have the quarterback they need for next season in Ryan Tannehill and they plan on him being fully healthy by the time they start Organized Team Activities in May. They also know taking a quarterback in the draft might be smart.

Optimistic About The Future, Dolphins’ Nucleus Will Remain Intact « CBS Miami

Following a tumultuous 2017 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins coaching staff and front office will remain intact as the Fins look to resolve offensive issues heading into the offseason.

Analysis: Is where Miami Dolphins are headed really where they want to go? | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — The three men steering the Miami Dolphins agreed on one basic premise Wednesday: that the season just ended and a lot of reflection and evaluation is necessary before a new one begins. It’s tough to argue with Mike Tannenbaum, Chris Grier and Adam Gase on that one.

