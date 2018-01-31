The Splash Zone 1/31/18: Dolphins Add Tony Oden As Defensive Backs Coach

The Miami Dolphins have a new defensive backs coach and his name is Tony Oden. He will be taking over a young secondary loaded with potential and hopefully fix the communication issues the secondary had last season. Oden spent his past four season as the Detroit Lions DB coach but has also coached with Houston, New Orleans, Jacksonville, and Tampa Bay.

The Miami Dolphins are hiring Tony Oden as defensive backs coach, a league source confirmed. Oden coached Detroit Lions cornerbacks, including Pro Bowler Darius Slay. Oden also previously served as secondary coach for the Tampa Bay Bucs and Jaguars and Saints.

Ryan Tannehill story could be telling for Dolphins' 2018 draft philosophy - Sun Sentinel

The Dolphins picked QB Ryan Tannehill at No. 8 in the first round in 2012, and he wasn't assured a starting job. Perhaps owner Steve Ross would approve such a move this year with the 11th pick.

Happy Birthday Cam Wake! (Now, how many years do you have left?) | The Daily Dolphin

Cam Wake turned 36 on Tuesday and we can pretty much guarantee he did not celebrate with a birthday shot or even a slice of cake. Wake is a aberration, because of how he takes care of himself and his body.

2019 NFL Pro Bowl: 9 Miami Dolphins with shot at being selected | The Daily Dolphin

ORLANDO—There’s a lot to be decided before next season’s Pro Bowl, including where the NFL intends to hold it, but some players undoubtedly have their minds set on getting there after watching Sunday’s game.

Eagles’ Jay Ajayi doesn’t appear to be missing Adam Gase, Miami Dolphins a whole lot | The Daily Dolphin

Jay Ajayi had a rather intriguing reaction at the Super Bowl media bash when someone asked him what he thought of Dolphins coach Adam Gase. Ajayi took a sip from his Gatorade cup. A smirk crossed his face.

