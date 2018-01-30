The Splash Zone 1/30/18: Jason Taylor Endorses Charles Harris

Charles Harris had a quiet season after being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. This kind of disappointed some fans but the rookie played behind Cameron Wake and Andre Branch. However, Jason Taylor sees a Pro Bowler in Harris. Taylor had a mediocre first three seasons before bursting onto the scene.

Jason Taylor: Charles Harris is a future Miami Dolphins Pro Bowler | The Daily Dolphin

ORLANDO — Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor has worked closely with Charles Harris. In fact, Harris considers Taylor a mentor. And the Dolphins defensive end, who just completed his rookie season, should know that Taylor believes in his potential.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins: Jarvis Landry ranks 36th in merchandise sales | Miami Herald

Think pending free agent Jarvis Landry is the Miami Dolphins’ biggest star? Merchandise sales numbers support your argument.

Jason Taylor weighs in on Jarvis Landry’s future | The Daily Dolphin

ORLANDO — Jarvis Landry would love to go down as an all-time Miami Dolphins great. Who knows if Landry will ever have a shot at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, like Jason Taylor, but he certainly — if he stays — would have a chance to be one of the best players in franchise history.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Hyde5: Draft or free agency - Dolphins guard position - Sun Sentinel

Another off-season, another question of the guard position for Dolphins

Top 5: Jeremiah Washburn

Five Things to Know About… New offensive line coach Jeremiah Washburn.

