The Splash Zone 1/3/18: Offseason Priorities For The Miami Dolphins

A lot of things are going to change between now and the start of the regular season. The Miami Dolphins are probably going to make some coaching changes/hires and bring in some new players and release some players who just didn’t live up to expectations during the season. But the Dolphins will also need to keep a few of their players, most notably Jarvis Landry and Cody Parkey.

Top 10 Miami Dolphins Offseason Priorities | The Daily Dolphin

The Miami Dolphins went 6-10, which is pretty much the opposite of the 10-6 they posted last season. Let's be honest, nothing went Miami's way this season. But even if everything had gone their way, there would still be offseason changes.

Dolphins Offense

Miami Dolphins interview Dowell Loggains for coaching job | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins on Tuesday took the first step in hoping to upgrade their team by interviewing assistant coach Dowell Loggains as a possible addition to the offensive coaching staff.

Report: Dowell Loggains could join Dolphins staff – ProFootballTalk

The Bears fired head coach John Fox on Monday, which leaves members of Fox's staff looking for new homes for the 2018 season. Among those coaches is offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, who came to the Bears in 2015 as the quarterbacks coach.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

QB Ryan Tannehill’s 2018 return foremost on Miami Dolphins’ minds | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—There’s no way to say this without it being a shot at Jay Cutler, but the Dolphins have really, really missed Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill’s 2018 return from a season-ending knee injury has been on players’ minds throughout the year, especially considering how much he remained invo...

Source: Fox likely to welcome back Miami Dolphins’ Jay Cutler to booth | The Daily Dolphin

There’s little chance Jay Cutler will be unemployed next season. Although it’s unlikely the Dolphins will bring him back, indications are that the door is very much open for Cutler to return to Fox — if “return” is the right word — as a game analyst.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Kenny Stills says Jay Cutler bucked reputation in season with Dolphins | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—There’s been a lot said about Jay Cutler’s personality and who he is as a teammate during his 12-year NFL career. Most of it’s been bad. In his season with the Dolphins, though, Cutler left a different impression.

Dolphins WR Kenny Stills played 2017 season with torn tendon in finger | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—This is typically how injury discussions go in the NFL: the player brushes off whatever they’re playing through during the season, but afterward they’re willing to be a little more open.

The real reason for Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry’s ejection vs. Bills | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—There was widespread confusion in the Dolphins’ season finale against the Bills when a hullabaloo broke out following Jarvis Landry’s touchdown catch with 6:16 remaining.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Dolphins uncover hidden giant Jesse Davis, like another draft pick | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Jesse Davis began his career at Idaho as a defensive lineman and only two years ago he was out of football, fixing farm equipment. In 2017, Davis started 10 games on Miami's offensive line: 2 at left guard, then 2 at right tackle, then 6 at right guard.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Dolphins’ Jordan Phillips believes he’s tracking toward ‘elite’ level | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—The idea of Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips aspiring toward the distinction of being one of the elites at his position would’ve sounded absurd a year ago. Even he admits that wouldn’t have been believable.

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins LB Chase Allen: Rookie mistakes no longer acceptable | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Forty-seven years — that’s how long it had been since an undrafted rookie free agent started a season-opener for the Dolphins. Linebacker Chase Allen was an unknown in a sea of about 90 faces when the Dolphins opened training camp, a guy from Southern Illinois whom nobody knew.

Dolphins Special Teams

Miami Dolphins | Kicker Cody Parkey 'would love' to re-sign | Miami Herald

Kicker Cody Parkey, one of several Miami Dolphins free agents, would ‘love to stay here and play here for a long time.’

Dolphins Offseason

Dig hard, Miami Dolphins: No. 11 pick has been a gold mine (Big Ben, J.J. Watt) | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — For those still unsure about whether Ryan Tannehill is the answer for the Dolphins, how would Ben Roethlisberger look in a Dolphins uniform? If you’re wondering how the Dolphins’ high-priced defensive line could produce bargain-basement sacks, would J.J.

Dolphins 2017 Season

10 positives from Dolphins' disappointing 6-10 season - Sun Sentinel

Despite another disappointing season, there were a few pleasant surprises for the 2017 Miami Dolphins.

AC in the AM: Locker Room Farewells Never Easy

The day is always strange. The scene is always sad. Clean out your locker. Say your goodbyes. Have one final meeting with your position coach. Walk through those doors for the final time. For some, the final time – period.

The Tape Don’t Lie: Miami Dolphins 2017 in review | The Daily Dolphin

The Tape Don't Lie, as Adam Gase says. And no, no it did not lie. There was so much ugly tape in the 6-10 Miami Dolphins season. Hey, a few good moments here or there. But not enough.

