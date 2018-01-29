The Splash Zone 1/29/18: Was This Jarvis Landry’s Last Game As A Dolphin?

The situation between Jarvis Landry and the Miami Dolphins is going to be a daily discussion for Dolphins fans and the media. Landry appeared in the Pro Bowl game yesterday sporting his Dolphins helmet which may have been for the last time. The Dolphins and Landry need to figure out a way to stay in Miami.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

No way this should be Jarvis Landry’s last game in aqua and orange | The Daily Dolphin

ORLANDO — Pro Bowlers come and go, I guess. I was looking through Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl history and noticed that, yes, Pro Bowlers come and go. In 2011, Dolphins wide receiver Brandon Marshall made the Pro Bowl.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Doug Baldwin: Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry’s free agency about one thing | The Daily Dolphin

LAKE BUENA VISTA—Free agency is always about money, but there are many other aspects to the process. When Seattle receiver Doug Baldwin sees his peer Jarvis Landry about to hit the market, he sees more than the massive payday.

Dolphins Offseason

2018 Pro Bowl: Dolphins’ Jarvis Landry, Reshad Jones should be fixtures | The Daily Dolphin

ORLANDO—These are guys you want to keep. These should be your favorite Dolphins. These are the jerseys you want to buy, although you might want to save the receipt depending on which one you get.

Former Dolphins

Dan Campbell’s 2015 season coaching Dolphins changed his career track | The Daily Dolphin

LAKE BUENA VISTA—It’s an unusual path in the NFL to go from coaching tight ends to being the head coach, then returning to tight ends and starting the climb all over again. For former Dolphins coach Dan Campbell, that route has provided tremendous opportunities.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 1/28/18: Von Miller Believes Dolphins Have Their Franchise Quarterback - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

2018 Pro Bowl: How to watch, afternoon kickoff, online stream, rosters and more - The Phinsider

The NFL’s annual all-star event, the Pro Bowl, is upon us. While we will hear all day leading up to the game about all the people who will not be watching the game, but then the ratings will come...