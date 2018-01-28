The Splash Zone 1/28/18: Von Miller Believes Dolphins Have Their Franchise Quarterback

Ryan Tannehill will be the Miami Dolphins starter when the 2018 season kicks off. The Dolphins have been rumored to be considering drafting a quarterback, possibly in the first round. But a former college teammate of Tannehill believes the Dolphins have their guy at quarterback. Von Miller stated that if Tannehill can stay healthy, he has it in him to become that franchise guy.

LAKE BUENA VISTA — The Miami Dolphins may be considering drafting a quarterback as high as the 11th overall pick in the next NFL draft, but Broncos pass rusher Von Miller believes the team has the quarterback it needs.

Why Jarvis Landry was intense and emotional – at dodgeball | The Daily Dolphin

LAKE BUENA VISTA — It was dodgeball, so yeah you can insert all the ESPN8 jokes you want and talk about how, no, this really does not prove Jarvis Landry deserves $14 million a season. I mean, we think he does.

Pro Bowler Maurkice Pouncey: My brother will be here again | The Daily Dolphin

LAKE BUENA VISTA — Mike Pouncey is here, to support his twin brother Maurkice and to spend time with family. Maurkice, a Steelers center, is a member of the AFC Pro Bowl squad that Mike has made in the past.

Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones: I play for my daughter | The Daily Dolphin

LAKE BUENA VISTA — If you ever had a chance to speak with Dolphins safety Reshad Jones, you'd be able to sense the emotion and energy that channels through him at almost every moment.

