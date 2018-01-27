The Splash Zone 1/27/18: Jarvis Landry Speaks On Variety Of Topics

After practice yesterday, Jarvis Landry spoke on a variety of topics mainly around the whole contract issue with the Miami Dolphins. Landry stated that he and the Dolphins are on good terms despite reports that came out about a week ago stating otherwise. Landry also believe that Adam Gase has his back and believe his head coach wants him back in Miami.

Miami Dolphins Jarvis Landry: I believe Adam Gase wants me to stay | The Daily Dolphin

LAKE BUENA VISTA — Jarvis Landry and Adam Gase are highly emotional, highly competitive and both have been highly successful in what they do. But as Landry ponders pending free agency, he believes the Miami Dolphins coach is in his corner. He believes Gase wants him back next season.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Bills, Dolphins, Jets and Saints met with Baker Mayfield at Senior Bowl – ProFootballTalk

The pre-draft process is just starting to get going and there will be plenty of meetings and visits with teams for the top prospects in this year's class. Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is on that list and he got the ball rolling while in Orlando for the Senior Bowl this week.

Miami Dolphins: Jackpot QB in 1st round is dream that never dies

The NFL’s recycling program continues with Joe Philbin returning to his old role as offensive...

2018 NFL Draft: Dolphins Dan Marino scouts QBs, leaves them starstruck | The Daily Dolphin

MOBILE, Ala.—The Dolphins are using a uniquely qualified quarterbacks expert since they’re considering taking one in this year’s NFL Draft. Hall of Famer Dan Marino is deeply involved in the evaluation process, doing everything from watching prospects on the field to sitting in on their...

Dolphins Wide Receivers

2018 NFL free agents: Relationship good with Jarvis Landry, Dolphins | The Daily Dolphin

LAKE BUENA VISTA—This is a really good time to be Jarvis Landry. Really, really good. No matter how much his pending free agency seems to be getting bogged down with the Dolphins, he’s 25, he’s surrounded by family and friends at Pro Bowl week and this phase of his career ultimately end...

Miami Dolphins’ Jarvis Landry: Finding elite slot receivers not easy | The Daily Dolphin

LAKE BUENA VISTA — The former Dolphins wide receiver Wes Welker was pontificating earlier this week about how the perception that you can find an elite slot wide receiver anywhere is hogwash.

Dolphins Jarvis Landry shines in Pro Bowl Skills competition | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry played a pivotal role in helping the AFC win the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown on Wednesday.

Will the Miami Dolphins pick up DeVante Parker’s option? | The Daily Dolphin

MOBILE, Ala. — DeVante Parker was supposed to have a breakout season. He was supposed to be a monster. He was supposed to be a Pro Bowler. He was supposed to dominate the NFL. Yeah, so, not of that happened.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins’ Reshad Jones sets world record before Pro Bowl | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins tweeted Friday that safety Reshad Jones set the world record for longest completion of a football pass and catch by the same person.

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins officials meet with Miami Hurricanes prospects | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins are looking at Miami Hurricanes’ prospects. Plus, a Jarvis Landry and something important that the Dolphins didn’t say this week.

Miami Dolphins feel 'feel like it is going in the right direction' | Miami Herald

Mike Tannenbaum, who runs the Dolphins’ football operations, believes the team is ‘going in the right direction.’

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

