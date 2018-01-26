The Splash Zone 1/26/18: Contract Talks Between Jarvis Landry & Miami Dolphins Moving Slowly

Straight from the horse’s mouth, with the horse being Jarvis Landry, contract talks between the wide receiver and the team are moving slowly. Landry was interviewed by NFL Network and stated that he would love to come back to Miami, something he has echoed all season and off-season. Landry brings the heart to the Dolphins offense, but are they willing to overpay to keep the star slot receivers services?

Jarvis Landry: Contract talks with 'Fins 'moving slowly' - NFL.com

Will Jarvis Landry get a new deal done with the Miami Dolphins before free agency? The wideout gave an update on this status of his contract negotiations after Pro Bowl practice Thursday.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins talking “balance” as they evaluate QBs – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins might be all-in with Ryan Tannehill as their starter, but that doesn't mean they're not looking for another quarterback of the future. So even as they have declared their intention to ride with Tannehill after two years of knee injuries, they still have to scout the Baker Mayfields a...

Dolphins huddle with big-armed passer who could intrigue in Round 2 | Miami Herald

If the Dolphins pass on a quarterback in the draft's first round, Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph could be a factor in Day 2.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

2018 NFL free agents: Jarvis Landry wants to stay with Miami Dolphins | The Daily Dolphin

MOBILE, Ala.—Jarvis Landry has said it multiple times over the past year and he’s saying it again this week even as contract discussions with the Dolphins grow tense: He wants to stay with Miami.

Dolphins Offseason

AC in the AM: There’s Nothing Quite Like The Eye Test

This is game day for Chris Grier. In fact, his offseason is filled with game days. There is no more important time for an NFL General Manager than the months between the end of the season and the NFL draft. This is when Grier and his staff shape the future of the Miami Dolphins.

One thing Miami Dolphins can do to increase their probability of success | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins 2017 season crashed when they failed to understand the risk they were undertaking with quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s knee and the poor situation an injury would leave them in.

How long does Miami Dolphins VP Mike Tannenbaum need to rebuild? | The Daily Dolphin

MOBILE, Ala.—One essential component of the Dolphins’ offseason evaluation is determining whether this roster is on the cusp of contending or in need of a more prolonged rebuild.

