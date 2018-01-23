The Splash Zone 1/23/18: Dolphins Special Teams Was Good, But Not Great

The Miami Dolphins replaced their kicker and punter from the 2016 season which surprised a ton of fans because Andrew Franks and Matt Darr were two dependable special teamers. Cody Parkey replaced Franks while Matt Haack replaced Darr, while John Denney remained. Parkey was “Mr. Automatic” while Haack had some good games and some bad games.

No gold star for Miami Dolphins’ special teams (but they did earn a gold belt) | The Daily Dolphin

EIGHTH IN A SERIES What went wrong for the Dolphins this season? What went right (if anything)? We assigned letter grades to each position group after every game. So with the season over, it's time to issue final grades and see who flunked and who gets a gold star.

Dolphins Coaching Staff

AC in the AM: Coaching Changes Just The First Step

Things had to change. That’s always the byproduct of a season like the one the Dolphins recently concluded. You can’t go 6-10 and stand still. You’ve got to be aggressive. You’ve got to evaluate everything. You’ve got to look for upgrades.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

2018 NFL Draft: QB senisible for Dolphins regardless of Ryan Tannehill | The Daily Dolphin

MOBILE, Ala.—This kind of lofty thinking will stretch anybody’s imagination, but try for a moment to picture a scenario in which the Dolphins have too many good quarterbacks. That’s a hard one to picture considering how often it’s been the case that they’ve had none.

Dolphins Offseason

New England Patriots leave AFC East hopeless | Miami Herald

While the New England Patriots have Tom Brady and Bill Belichick the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins have no chance to win a championship.

How to solve Miami Dolphins’ penalty epidemic? Don Shula ‘wouldn’t tolerate practice penalties’ | The Daily Dolphin

FORT LAUDERDALE — Having just polished off a burger at his favorite burger joint — Shula Burger — Don Shula was reflecting on when he knew he had an aptitude for his original profession, coaching football.

Former Dolphins

‘Let’s GOOOOOO Jay:’ Miami Dolphins players celebrate Ajayi’s success | The Daily Dolphin

As Jay Ajayi was running over and around Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, his former Miami Dolphins teammates were rooting him on via social media. "Big boy run!" Dolphins defensive back Walt Aikens tweeted. "Let's GOOOOOO Jay," Dolphins defensive back Tony Lippett tweeted.

