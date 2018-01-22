The Splash Zone 1/22/18: What Went Right And Wrong In The Secondary

Reshad Jones is heading to the Pro-Bowl and the rest of the secondary is young and talented. Xavien Howard and Cordrea Tankersley flashed their potential last season and Tony Lippett will be returning to the mix in 2018. T.J. McDonald was solid in run support after coming back from suspension and Bobby McCain developed into a pretty good slot corner. The unit as a whole struggled with miscommunication issues all season and hopefully they can fix those issues and continue to develop.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Patience, anyone? Miami Dolphins’ DBs should have you covered in 2018 | The Daily Dolphin

SEVENTH IN A SERIES What went wrong for the Dolphins this season? What went right (if anything)? We assigned letter grades to each position group after every game. So with the season over, it's time to issue final grades and see who flunked and who gets a gold star.

Adam Gase

Don Shula, to critics of Miami Dolphins’ Adam Gase: ‘Give him a chance’ | The Daily Dolphin

FORT LAUDERDALE — One Miami Dolphins coach who enjoyed immediate success was reflecting over lunch Sunday afternoon about another Miami Dolphins coach who enjoyed immediate success.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Hyde: Don't believe Sunday's tease — you need a great quarterback | Commentary - Sun Sentinel

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, Philadelphia Eagles QB Nick Foles, and Minnesota Vikings QB Case Keenum don't change the blueprint for winning in NFL.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 1/21/18: The Jarvis Landry Situation Is Complicated - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

What is this new hybrid defense they speak of? - The Phinsider

A look at the evolving defense in the NFL, from a Dolphins perspective of course.

NFL Picks 2018: AFC and NFC Championship winners picks - The Phinsider

One win and you are in the Super Bowl. That is the point on the NFL calendar we have reached, with four teams vying for those two spots to fight for the Lombardi Trophy. Will it be a chalk matchup...