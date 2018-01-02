The Splash Zone 1/2/18: Too Many Distractions To Overcome

Before the season even began, the Miami Dolphins lost their starting quarterback and a promising rookie linebacker who looked to man the middle of the defense. As if that wasn’t bad enough, Hurrican Irma forced the Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to postpone their week 1 match up. In the following weeks, Chris Foerster created a scandal resulting in his resignation. It was a season of ups and downs, with a lot of lows.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Distractions too much for Dolphins to overcome, team leader says | Miami Herald

The Dolphins long, painful season is thankfully over. But players and coaches alike know that changes are needed in 2018.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Quarterback choice will determine Miami Dolphins' direction in 2018 - AFC East- ESPN

Do the Dolphins need to completely rebuild, or make a few tweaks here and there? How they handle their quarterback situation could tell the tale.

Dolphins Running Backs

Kenyan Drake of Miami Dolphins says throwing helmet was stupid

Kenyan Drake acknowledged Monday that it was stupid for him to throw a helmet and get tossed from the Dolphins' season finale against the Bills.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Miami Dolphins TE Anthony Fasano undecided on returning, awaits medical advice | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Dolphins tight end Anthony Fasano, who will turn 34 in April, is undecided if he will return for a 13th season in the NFL, saying how he feels physically will enter into his decision. Ultimately, however, the decision could be made for him.

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins lack of discipline, professionalism led to 6-10 | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins need to address a lack of professionalism and discipline throughout the team because it was partially responsible for the 6-10 record.

Dolphins 2017 Season

Best and Worst Miami Dolphins Seasons (via Pro Football Focus) | The Daily Dolphin

Here is the good and the bad of Miami Dolphins football in 2017, according to Pro Football Focus: VERY GOOD DT Ndamukong Suh, 3rd overall OT Ja'Wuan James, 16th overall WR Jarvis Landry, 18th overall PRETTY GOOD RB Kenyan Drake, 20th overall DE William Hayes, 20th overall ...

AC in the AM: Another Reminder Of The Work Ahead

The game. The season. The record. All disappointing. All underlining the urgency of an offseason that, in reality, begins today.

Phinisder News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 1/1/18: Miami Dolphins Season Is Finally Over - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

2018 NFL Playoff schedule: Matchups, bracket, and kickoff times - The Phinsider

The 2017-2018 NFL Playoff schedule has been set, with the Wildcard round set to begin next weekend. The march toward Minneapolis, Minnesota and Super Bowl LII on February 4 begins Saturday in...

NFL Mock Draft 2018: Dolphins strengthen defense in SB Nation latest projection - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins end their 2017 season on a down note, missing the playoffs and finishing the year with a 6-10 record. They have holes in several places on the roster, with upgrades needed to...

NFL GM, coach firings 2018 live tracker - The Phinsider

The NFL regular season ended on Sunday, which makes Monday the annual "Black Monday," the day when NFL franchises begin cleaning out their front offices and coaching staffs after bad seasons and...