The Splash Zone 1/19/18: Grading The Miami Dolphins 2017 Free Agent Class

After coming off their first winning season in ages and finally making the playoffs, the Miami Dolphins were flying high. The team went out and signed some veterans who they thought would do good things for the team on the field. Looking back now, the free agent signings were not that great. Besides Kenny Stills, and maybe T.J. McDonald, the 2017 free agent class did not impress.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Grading the Miami Dolphins’ 2017 free agent class after Year 1 | The Daily Dolphin

Free agency’s had ups and downs for the Dolphins, and their most recent batch of deals didn’t work out particularly well in 2017. Vice president Mike Tannenbaum didn’t want to get into specifics at the team’s season ending press conference, but it was clear he didn’t feel great abou...

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins | Quarterbacks to watch at Senior Bowl | Miami Herald

The 2018 Senior Bowl will not lack for star power. The biggest attraction: Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, who could be an option for Miami at 11.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills got job done, but where were other Miami Dolphins receivers? | The Daily Dolphin

FOURTH IN A SERIES What went wrong for the Dolphins this season? What went right (if anything)? We assigned letter grades to each position group after every game. So with the season over, it's time to issue final grades and see who flunked and who gets a gold star.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Respect between new Miami Dolphins DL coach Kris Kocurek, Ndamukong Suh runs deep | The Daily Dolphin

Kris Kocurek is taking over as defensive line coach of the Dolphins, reuniting him with someone he coached with the Lions for five seasons: Ndamukong Suh. You’d have to think Suh was involved in the decision to bring aboard Kocurek, 39.

Dolphins Offseason

Picks and kicks: Here’s Part II of Miami Dolphins plays of the year | The Daily Dolphin

Just because it was a downer of a season — with the Dolphins managing just six wins — doesn't mean it didn't have its moments. Today, we bring you the second of a two-part installment of the 10 best plays of the season by the Dolphins. Click here for a look back at Part I of our series.

Miami Dolphins mediocrity has two solutions | Miami Herald

NFL teams usually become great by picking high in the draft for several years or simply getting lucky and stumbling upon a generational talent. The Miami Dolphins have done neither.

Mel Kiper Jr. projects Dolphins will draft Mike McGlinchey | Miami Herald

In his first mock draft released Thursday morning, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. projected that the Miami Dolphins will select Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey with the 11th overall pick.

Top 10 Miami Dolphins under 25: How ready are they? | The Daily Dolphin

Cameron Wake was a Pro Bowler in 2016 and in 2017, he recorded more than 10 sacks in back-to-back seasons for the first time in his career. But at the end of this month, he'll turn 36 years old.

This is exactly why the Miami Dolphins badly slipped under Adam Gase in 2017 | The Daily Dolphin

The formula that conspired to turn the Dolphins from a 10-win playoff team to a 6-10 also-ran can be boiled down to two glaring problems: 1) the inability to get the starting backfield on the field and 2) the inability to get (and keep) their hands on the football.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 1/18/18: Miami Dolphins Add Two To Coaching Staff - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Mel Kiper 2018 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Dolphins pick top position prospect - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins pick up a key prospect in the first 2018 NFL Mock Draft from ESPN’s Mel Kiper, Jr. With Kiper’s caveat that, "Teams are still early in their evaluations. No team has a draft...

Gase Busy Jettisoning Coaches . . . But Who Will Replace Them? - The Phinsider

As you may have heard, Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase has been firing coaches left and right over the past week. Former running backs coach Danny Barrett was the first to go, followed by...

2018 NFL Draft Scouting Notes - The Phinsider

Tanner Lee, QB, Nebraska

Lee is a prospect who I’ve seen ranked all over the place. Truthfully, I am not quite done with my evaluation on him but from what I’ve seen so far, he’s got a NFL arm. ...

Phinsider Radio - What should the Miami Dolphins do with Cameron Wake? - The Phinsider

Cameron Wake is now 36-years-old and is entering the last year of his contract. What should the Miami Dolphins do with him? Cut, trade, re-structure or keep him?