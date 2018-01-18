The Splash Zone 1/18/18: Miami Dolphins Add Two To Coaching Staff

Adam Gase has filled two of his vacant coaching positions. Eric Studesville will be coaching the team’s running backs and will also server as the run-game coordinator. Studesville was previously with the Denver Broncos and worked with Gase while the two were in Denver together. The team also added former Detroit Lions defensive line coach, Kris Kocurek. He has spent the past nine years as the Lions d-line coach.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins expected to hire RB coach Eric Studesville, DL coach Kris Kocurek - Sun Sentinel

The Miami Dolphins are expected to hire RB coach Eric Studesville and DL coach Kris Kocurek.

Dolphins Offense

Miami Dolphins set to make series of risky bets on 2018 offense | The Daily Dolphin

After two years of middling offense under coach Adam Gase, the Dolphins head toward next season hoping to hit it big on a parlay of personnel bets.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins: Could Jarvis Landry be transition tagged in 5 weeks? | The Daily Dolphin

Well, technically, yes, in five weeks, on February 20, the Miami Dolphins could put a transition tag on Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry. According to the handy 2018 NFL Key Dates calendar, the deadline for transition and franchise tags is March 6, or the day after the NFL Scouting Combine in ...

Jarvis Landry’s agent: Discount for Miami Dolphins? Absolutely not. | The Daily Dolphin

Jarvis Landry wants to stay with the Miami Dolphins, but he does not plan to take any type of "discount" to do so, his agent told the Palm Beach Post Wednesday. "How long has this franchise been around?" Damarius Bilbo said. "It's always going to be here. Take a discount? Absolutely not.

Did he really catch that? Circus grabs highlight Miami Dolphins’ plays of year | The Daily Dolphin

Just because it was a downer of a season — with the Dolphins managing just six wins — doesn't mean it didn't have its moments. Today, we bring you the first of a two-part installment of the 10 best plays of the season by the Dolphins.

Jarvis Landry not happy with Dolphins’ handling of contract | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins’ Jarvis Landry and his agent spoke about their contract talks with the team and about the concerns raised about him.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Without upgrade to offensive line, Miami Dolphins will stay stuck in neutral | The Daily Dolphin

THIRD IN A SERIES What went wrong for the Dolphins this season? What went right (if anything)? We assigned letter grades to each position group after every game. So with the season over, it's time to issue final grades and see who flunked and who gets a gold star.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Dolphins hire Kocurek to coach defensive line, wife says | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins have hired Kris Kocurek to coach their defensive line. That’s according to his wife, Amy, who broke the news on Facebook.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 1/17/18: Hidden Issues Factoring Into Jarvis Landry Decision - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Jarvis Landry’s contract negotiations are more complicated than we thought - The Phinsider

There may be more factors impacting Jarvis Landry’s contract negotiations than meets the eye.

East-West Shrine Game 2018: Dolphins meeting with prospects - The Phinsider

The annual East-West Shrine Game starts the process of putting NFL Draft Prospects on the field together under NFL coaches. Together with the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and the Senior Bowl, these...