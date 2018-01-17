The Splash Zone 1/17/18: Hidden Issues Factoring Into Jarvis Landry Decision

Miami Dolphin fans hold Jarvis Landry in the high regards and rightfully so. Landry is a pass catching machine and is one of the team’s most popular players. Fans love the Pro-Bowl wide receiver, but that is the fan view of Landry. Now Dolphin coaches see what we see, they view Landry as passionate and a tough wide receiver. But there are also some other issues behind closed doors that may play into the decision on whether to keep Landry or not.

Dolphins signing Jarvis Landry depends on hidden issues | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins must decide whether to sign Jarvis Landry to a new contract and hidden problems the leading receiver causes will factor into the outcome.

New train of thought: Miami Dolphins’ Kenyan Drake can carry load for RBs | The Daily Dolphin

SECOND IN A SERIES What went wrong for the Dolphins this season? What went right (if anything)? We assigned letter grades to each position group after every game. So with the season over, it's time to issue final grades and see who flunked and who gets a gold star.

Miami Dolphins | Tight ends to watch at Senior Bowl | Miami Herald

South Dakota State’s Dallas Goedert is the tight end to watch at next week’s Senior Bowl practices in Mobile, Alabama.

Report: Dolphins looking to hire Lions defensive line coach Kris Kocurek – ProFootballTalk

The Miami Dolphins are trying to hire Detroit Lions defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. Kocurek was given permission to interview with Miami. He's still under contract with the Lions despite the team's firing of head coach Jim Caldwell earlier this month.

25 years of mediocrity: Dull Dolphins await return to AFC title game | The Daily Dolphin

The last four teams standing in the NFL will be on the field Sunday to fight for a trip to the Super Bowl. Aside from the Patriots, who always know better than to plan vacations for this time of year, the other three teams reached this stage despite at least one season of five wins or fewer with...

Hyde: Dolphins offseason improvement must start at the top | Commentary - Sun Sentinel

The offseason issues for Dolphins start with improvement from the decision-makers: Mike Tannenbaum, Adam Gase and Chris Grier.

The Splash Zone 1/1/18: Dismantling Joe Philbin’s Dolphins Legacy - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

As championship Sunday approaches, it is more clear than ever that defense wins championships - The Phinsider

We are all disappointed that our beloved Dolphins aren’t playing meaningful football in January. But as we sit back and reflect on what went right-and more importantly wrong in 2017-it is time to...

2018 NFL Free Agents: Tight ends - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins’ preparations for 2018 have been centered on coaching changes over the past week, with several coaches either re-assigned on the staff or fired. Next on the offseason agenda will...