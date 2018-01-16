The Splash Zone 1/16/18: Dismantling Joe Philbin’s Dolphins Legacy

So far, Adam Gase has fired three coaches, hired a new offensive coordinator, and re-assigned Clyde Christensen (former OC). The past two firings, Terrell Williams and Lou Anarumo, were holdover from Joe Philbin’s coaching staff. Besides two other coaches and Darren Rizzi, the rest of the Miami Dolphins coaching staff is all Gase hires. Gase is trying to surround himself with coaches he is familiar with and understand what he is trying to accomplish.

Dolphins fire two Philbin coaching holdovers, few remain | Miami Herald

Just a handful of players and coaches remain with the Dolphins from the Joe Philbin era. Two more staffers are gone after recent dismissals.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins’ quarterbacks scrape by with barely a passing grade | The Daily Dolphin

FIRST IN A SERIES What went wrong for the Dolphins this season? What went right (if anything)? We assigned letter grades to each position group after every game. So with the season over, it's time to issue final grades and see who flunked and who gets a gold star.

Dolphins Defensive Backs

Position Review: Defensive Backs

Youth was served when it comes to the cornerback position as 2016 second-round pick Xavien Howard enjoyed a breakout season and 2017 third-round selection Cordrea Tankersley became a starter by the third game.

Dolphins Offseason

How the Miami Dolphins connect to Pats, Jags, Eagles and Vikings | The Daily Dolphin

Before this season, the Miami Dolphins traded offensive tackle Branden Albert to the Jacksonville Jaguars and also acquired tight end Julius Thomas in a separate deal with the club.

NFL playoffs offer hope, but also frustration, for Dolphins fans | Miami Herald

For Miami, the last teams standing offer some hope for the Dolphins, but also a reminder of why Dolfans should be more frustrated and impatient than ever.

Miami Dolphins fire athletic trainer Ryan Grove | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins have fired head athletic trainer, Ryan Grove, after four seasons with the team.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 1/15/18: Lou Anarumo Out As Defensive Backs Coach - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

2018 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins upgrade offensive line - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins head into the offseason needing to, once again, address the offensive line. They have to finally solve one of the biggest question marks on the team, and they will likely have to...