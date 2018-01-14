The Splash Zone 1/14/18: Miami Dolphins Looking For New Defensive Line Coach

The Miami Dolphins have invested a ton of money into their defensive line and the unit did not live up to that price tag this season. This may be the reason why Terrell Williams will not be back as the Dolphins defensive line coach. Williams was a holdover from Joe Philbin’s staff as Adam Gase wasn’t able to get the guy he wanted at that time.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase continues staff shakeup with another firing | The Daily Dolphin

As part of Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase’s ongoing renovation of his staff following a 6-10 season, the team is not bringing back veteran defensive line coach Terrell Williams.

Dolphins Offense

What 2017 playing time reveals about Dolphins’ top offensive players | The Daily Dolphin

It’s never looked bleaker for Dolphins center Mike Pouncey than the past year or so. Coming off a season in which he started late and left early because of recurring hip problems, he had to wade into the preseason. All the caution by him and the team paid off.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Position Review: Wide Receivers

The Dolphins have a top-flight trio of wide receivers with Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker, so it was no surprise that they were the team’s three leading receivers this season.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Production must match price tag for Dolphins’ defensive line in 2018 | The Daily Dolphin

There’s nothing wrong with a team sinking a huge chunk of its payroll into a ferocious defensive line. That’s the biggest reason the Jacksonville Jaguars, one of the most surprising teams in the league this year, are playing in the second round of the playoffs Sunday.

Former Dolphins

Miami Dolphins’ Bob Griese: No way I could turn down chance to work with icon Keith Jackson | The Daily Dolphin

The call, as far as Bob Griese was concerned, came out of the blue. After 14 years as quarterback of the Dolphins and five years calling NFL games for NBC, Griese suddenly received an offer from ABC to analyze college football games. “Why? Why? College games?” Griese remembers asking.

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins: Since when are Jags the best team in our state?

The Miami Dolphins have been trying for years to be like the New England Patriots, reigning kings of...

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 1/13/18: How Should The Miami Dolphins Fix Their Offensive Line? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

NFL Picks 2018: Straight up winners for Playoffs Divisional Round - The Phinsider

The NFL Playoffs roll on with four more games this weekend. We have reached the final eight teams in the chase for the Super Bowl, with the top seeded teams from both conferences entering the...