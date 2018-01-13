The Splash Zone 1/13/18: How Should The Miami Dolphins Fix Their Offensive Line?

As of right now, Laremy Tunsil and Mike Pouncey are the only two slated to start as a Dolphin next season. The rest of the line is a total mystery. There were reports that the Miami Dolphins may not bring back Ja’Wuan James, who was having a pretty good season before going to injured reserve. The team may have found a hidden gem in Jesse Davis who could play either guard spot or right tackle. Ted Larsen is a cheap option who wasn’t that great when he came back and the rest are developmental projects like Isaac Asiata. Now the Dolphins could spend another high pick on a o-lineman or could find some good options on the free agent market.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Free agents? NFL Draft? A look at what Dolphins need on offensive line | The Daily Dolphin

Nothing is less thrilling than the idea of the Dolphins drafting another offensive lineman, or scouring free agency for one, but all the flash and flair of Adam Gase’s offense won’t matter if they don’t get this right.

Dolphins Defense

Dolphins defense workhorses: Reshad Jones, Kiko Alonso, Ndamukong Suh | The Daily Dolphin

Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh refuses to put parameters on what he considers his prime and, after another strong year in 2017, it looks like he’s still going to be near the top of his profession for a while.

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins need NFL Draft Gems in Rounds 4-7 like Davon Godchaux | The Daily Dolphin

It was obvious to Miami Dolphins coaches, executives and scouts when they met with LSU defensive tackle Davon Godchaux before the last NFL Draft, that he was a player they felt would fit well, if available in the mid-to-late rounds.

Miami Dolphins’ 5 worst salary cap values of 2017 season | The Daily Dolphin

The Dolphins had some excellent values on their roster this season, led by Jarvis Landry putting up a Pro Bowl year for about $1 million. It’s hard to beat that. But they also did their fair share of overspending.

Miami Dolphins lack of leadership helped ruin season | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins 2017 roster lacked leaders who could give direction and show teammates how to rally amid adversity.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 1/12/18: Dolphins Will Not Be Playing In London - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Happy Birthday Kevin! - The Phinsider

Please join me in wishing our very own, our fearless leader, Kevin Nogle a very happy Birthday. For those of you that are somehow not already aware, Kevin is the Managing Editor for The Phinsider...

Miami Dolphins 2018 players to watch include Kenyan Drake, Xavien Howard, Jakeem Grant - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins did not have the 2017 season they expected, falling to 6-10 a year after finishing 10-6 and making the playoffs for the first time since 2008. A lot of things went wrong for the...