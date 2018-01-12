The Splash Zone 1/12/18: Dolphins Will Not Be Playing In London

The NFL announced which teams will be playing in London next season and the Miami Dolphins are not one of them. This may be a relief to the coaching staff and players as the last London trip was pretty ugly thanks to some early season issues. So the Dolphins will play all 16 of their games in the states this upcoming season.

2018 NFL international series: Miami Dolphins not playing London game | The Daily Dolphin

There’s good news for the Dolphins today: They are in the clear when it comes to playing overseas next season. The NFL announced three pairings for the 2018 London Games, and Miami is not on the slate.

Dolphins Running Backs

Miami Dolphins fire running back coach; eye replacement | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins have fired their running backs coach and expect to interview a likely replacement in the coming days.

Dolphins fire running backs coach, interview Eric Studesville – ProFootballTalk

Former Broncos running backs coach Eric Studesville interviewed for the Giants head coaching position Wednesday. He interviewed for a Dolphins staff position Thursday, Alex Marvez of the Sporting News reports.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins G Ted Larsen interested in changing positions | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins’ offensive line is expected to have some changes. And left guard Ted Larsen wants a new job.

Former Dolphins

Ex-Dolphin Langford loses son to Marfan syndrome | Miami Herald

Kendall Langford is raising money and awareness for Marfan syndrome, the rare genetic disorder that took the life of his newborn son.

Ex-Dolphins coach Chris Foerster admits cocaine use, wants career back | The Daily Dolphin

It’s been three months since Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster lost his job, and possibly his career, because of a video that showed him snorting cocaine.

Dolphins Offseason

Spurred by protests, Dolphins offer scholarship, grants | Miami Herald

Applications are being accepted for the Dolphins’ social-justice fund, including a yearly scholarship to a deserving South Florida high school senior.

2018 NFL Draft: What picks do the Miami Dolphins have this year? | The Daily Dolphin

As the Dolphins ramp up their preparation for the 2018 draft with the Senior Bowl coming up this month, they currently have eight picks. Miami has its own pick in each round except for the fifth, which it sent to the Saints in September in exchange for linebacker Stephone Anthony.

2018 NFL Draft: Possible Dolphins pick Baker Mayfield good for Combine | The Daily Dolphin

The Dolphins should be able to get as much of a look at draft prospect Baker Mayfield as they want over the next three months. Mayfield is a possibility for them at No. 11 overall and he’ll be on the field at the Senior Bowl in two weeks.

Dolphins 2017 Season

Miami Dolphins penalties among worst in NFL | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins were among the NFL’s most penalized teams and that points to the 46 players that committed 137 penalties for 1,154 yards in 2017.

