The Splash Zone 1/11/18: Dolphins Want To Add A Quarterback In Draft

The Miami Dolphins are indeed interested in adding a quarterback in this year’s draft. The Dolphins take a best player available approach and if a quarterback is the highest graded player at the time, they will most likely pull the trigger and draft him. The Dolphins know they have to add a backup behind Ryan Tannehill, who is okay with the team drafting a QB early. The team also has a ton of other needs which makes this quarterback conversation a little awkward at times.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins draft needs include quarterback | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins want and need a quarterback this offseason, but difficult choices may prevent them from selecting one in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins’ Jarvis Landry’s tweets: What do they mean? | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry is an enigma on social media, especially Twitter. What message is he trying to send with his tweets?

Dolphins Offensive Line

Position Review: Offensive Line

The big story along the offensive line was Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey succeeding in his quest to start every game after his 2016 season was cut short by a hip injury.

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins' McDonald could be headed back to jail, TMZ reports | Miami Herald

Dolphins safety T.J. McDonald has not fulfilled the terms of his probation, TMZ reports. He was arrested two years ago on DUI charges.

Dolphins Offseason

With NFL playoff field always turning over, Dolphins hope for 2018 rebound | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—One reason the Dolphins would be deterred from a large-scale remodeling of their roster is that they believe the NFL is geared toward quick turnarounds. Miami pulled one off in 2016 when it went 10-6 to make the playoffs the year after firing Joe Philbin and finished 6-10.

2019 Super Bowl Odds: What does Vegas think of Miami Dolphins? | The Daily Dolphin

There are only five NFL teams less likely to win the 2019 Super Bowl than the Miami Dolphins, according to the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. Vegas expects the worst teams in the NFL, the squads with an impossibly woeful chance to do much of anything next season, to be the: Cincinnati Bengals,...

Dolphins 2017 Season

Top 10 Miami Dolphins individual performances from the 2017 season | The Daily Dolphin

Sprinkled in among an otherwise listless year for the Dolphins, they got some exceptional individual performances. Some of the great games came from the usual stars, but others were less expected.

Dolphins draft class, top pick Charles Harris provide only flashes

The inconsistency of Miami's draft class contributed to an up-and-down season, but Davon Godchaux and Cordrea Tankersley showed promise for '18.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 1/10/18: Jarvis Landry Heading Back To The Pro Bowl - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.