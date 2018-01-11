The Splash Zone 1/11/18: Dolphins Want To Add A Quarterback In Draft

The Miami Dolphins are indeed interested in adding a quarterback in this year’s draft. The Dolphins take a best player available approach and if a quarterback is the highest graded player at the time, they will most likely pull the trigger and draft him. The Dolphins know they have to add a backup behind Ryan Tannehill, who is okay with the team drafting a QB early. The team also has a ton of other needs which makes this quarterback conversation a little awkward at times.
Miami Dolphins draft needs include quarterback | Miami Herald
The Miami Dolphins want and need a quarterback this offseason, but difficult choices may prevent them from selecting one in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Dolphins Wide Receivers
Miami Dolphins’ Jarvis Landry’s tweets: What do they mean? | Miami Herald
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry is an enigma on social media, especially Twitter. What message is he trying to send with his tweets?
Dolphins Offensive Line
Position Review: Offensive Line
The big story along the offensive line was Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey succeeding in his quest to start every game after his 2016 season was cut short by a hip injury.
Dolphins Secondary
Dolphins' McDonald could be headed back to jail, TMZ reports | Miami Herald
Dolphins safety T.J. McDonald has not fulfilled the terms of his probation, TMZ reports. He was arrested two years ago on DUI charges.
Dolphins Offseason
With NFL playoff field always turning over, Dolphins hope for 2018 rebound | The Daily Dolphin
DAVIE—One reason the Dolphins would be deterred from a large-scale remodeling of their roster is that they believe the NFL is geared toward quick turnarounds. Miami pulled one off in 2016 when it went 10-6 to make the playoffs the year after firing Joe Philbin and finished 6-10.
2019 Super Bowl Odds: What does Vegas think of Miami Dolphins? | The Daily Dolphin
There are only five NFL teams less likely to win the 2019 Super Bowl than the Miami Dolphins, according to the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. Vegas expects the worst teams in the NFL, the squads with an impossibly woeful chance to do much of anything next season, to be the: Cincinnati Bengals,...
Dolphins 2017 Season
Top 10 Miami Dolphins individual performances from the 2017 season | The Daily Dolphin
Sprinkled in among an otherwise listless year for the Dolphins, they got some exceptional individual performances. Some of the great games came from the usual stars, but others were less expected.
Dolphins draft class, top pick Charles Harris provide only flashes
The inconsistency of Miami's draft class contributed to an up-and-down season, but Davon Godchaux and Cordrea Tankersley showed promise for '18.
