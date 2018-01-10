The Splash Zone 1/10/18: Jarvis Landry Heading Back To The Pro Bowl

For the third straight year, Jarvis Landry will be representing the Miami Dolphins at the Pro Bowl. Landry will be replacing the injured Houston Texan, DeAndre Hopkins. There is a lot of speculation going on about Landry and whether or not he’ll be back in a Dolphins uniform next season. The majority of Dolphin fans want to see him stick around (for the right price) and others believe it’s time to move on from the star receiver.

Miami Dolphins’ Jarvis Landry is named to third straight Pro Bowl | The Daily Dolphin

Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry will go to the Pro Bowl after all, marking the third straight year he’ll finish a season in the all-star game. Landry was named by the NFL on Tuesday to replace injured Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will return sooner | Miami Herald

A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes, including Ryan Tannehill, William Hayes, Jakeem Grant, the linebacker situation and more.

Adam Gase says signing QB Jay Cutler was right move for Miami Dolphins | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—However regrettable it might seem to anyone on the outside that the Dolphins paid $10 million for what Jay Cutler did last season, coach Adam Gase still believes it was the right move.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins’ Bobby McCain emerges as excellent NFL slot corner | The Daily Dolphin

Bobby McCain has always been accurately described as feisty, scrappy and tough. But after the 2017 season, it is also fair to accurately describe the Dolphins' starting slot corner as reliable, dependable and, most importantly, good.

