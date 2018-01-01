The Splash Zone 1/1/18: Miami Dolphins Season Is Finally Over

First off, big congrats to the Buffalo Bills for ending their playoff drought. Secondly, the Miami Dolphins season is finally over and we can begin all the speculation for the offseason. This season was full of injuries and inconsistency and started off so weird. The Dolphins can rebuild their coaching staff and roster this offseason, while getting key players back from injury, none bigger than the return of Ryan Tannehill at quarterback.

Game recap: Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 | Miami Herald

The Dolphins’ season is thankfully over. But it did not come with one last embarrassment in a flag and fight-filled 22-16 loss to the Bills.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

2018 NFL free agents: Dolphins’ Jarvis Landry willing to go elsewhere | The Daily Dolphin

MIAMI GARDENS—Jarvis Landry has been discussing his contract status with the Dolphins for the last year or so, and every syllable of it has been positive. When they didn’t extend him last offseason, he never complained.

Dolphins’ Jarvis Landry ejection risks more than just 2018 suspension | The Daily Dolphin

MIAMI GARDENS—This was everything the Dolphins love about Jarvis Landry, and everything they wonder if they’ll ever be able to change. The season finale ended prematurely for him as he walked defiantly into the tunnel with the football in his hand after being ejected.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Dolphins left guard Ted Larsen would like to play right guard in ’18 | The Daily Dolphin

MIAMI GARDENS — Ted Larsen played eight games at left guard for the Miami Dolphins this season, after signing a 3-year, $5.65 million contact before this season.

Mike Pouncey on Landry, Drake ejections: ‘There is no just no place for that, honestly.’ | The Daily Dolphin

MIAMI GARDENS — With about six minutes left in Miami's loss to Buffalo on Sunday, Jarvis Landry scored a touchdown. But as a result of a melee that immediately ensued, Landry and running back Kenyan Drake were ejected.

Dolphins Special Teams

Cody Parkey is a free agent: ‘I want to be here’ with Dolphins | The Daily Dolphin

MIAMI GARDENS — Cody Parkey wants to stay a Miami Dolphin and, of course, Miami would love to have him. Now they just have to work out the small stuff. Parkey, of Jupiter fame, tied Jay Feely for the club record of 91.3 percent field goal accuracy on Sunday.

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins poised to clear out significant cap space | Miami Herald

The Dolphins plan to clear out significant cap space.

