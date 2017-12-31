The Splash Zone 12/31/17: Dolphins Regular Season Finale

The Miami Dolphins 2017 season will be over tonight after the Buffalo Bills game. The Bills and Dolphins will face off at Hard Rock Stadium today at 4:25 p.m. After the game we can ring in the new year and hope for a better 2018 season from Adam Gase and his team with the return of Ryan Tannehill.

5 things Dolphins coach Adam Gase should do in season finale vs. Bills | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—Because only one of the participants has something to play for, Sunday’s Dolphins-Bills game might be tough to watch. Miami coach Adam Gase has the power to change that.

Bills at Dolphins

5 Miami Dolphins under intense scrutiny vs. Bills in season finale | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—This game, the final one of a grueling season for Miami, will look a lot different than the previous 15. When the Dolphins take the field against Buffalo on Sunday, there’s a good chance they’ll look more like they did in the preseason than they did when they were knocking off the...

Miami Dolphins waste strong years by stars in dismal 2017 season | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—The Dolphins have heard this criticism before, and it’s one of the most biting, frustrating things that can be thrown at them: They’ve wasted good years by some of their best players. Miami posted 10 seasons of nine wins or fewer during Dan Marino’s 17-year run with the club.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins: What they think of massive LT Zach Sterup | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Zach Sterup is in line to make his first NFL start on Sunday. It will be easy to notice Sterup, and not only because he's playing left tackle for the Miami Dolphins, where players tend to be trusted to block the opponents' best pass rusher one-on-one.

Miami Dolphins’ Mike Pouncey just can’t part with beat-up Neon | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Mike Pouncey isn’t about to get out of Dodge. Dolphins center Mike Pouncey, you might recall, ended up with snagging the 2000 Dodge Neon in the Secret Santa gift swap among the team’s offensive linemen.

