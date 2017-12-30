The Splash Zone 12/30/17: Previewing Bills at Dolphins Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will be playing in their final regular season game of 2017 on Sunday. The Dolphins are eliminated from the playoffs, but they can spoil the Buffalo Bills chances of making into the postseason, even though they will need help if they win. One interesting note heading into the game is that David Fales will probably see some playing time. The Dolphins are going to need a new backup for next season and I don’t see Jay Cutler or Matt Moore doing that next season.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Miami Dolphins may begin new quarterback search Sunday | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins are aware they need to add new quarterbacks for 2018 and that search, which will include the draft and free agency, may begin with a move made on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Bills at Dolphins

Miami Dolphins injuries: Cam Wake, Laremy Tunsil and Damien Williams | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — The Miami Dolphins may be without a key offensive lineman, defensive lineman and running back Sunday. Starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil missed another practice due to an ankle injury, and Zach Sterup is poised to start for him.

Miami Dolphins’ Mike Pouncey: throwback jerseys ‘a meaner look’ | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Count Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey among the fans of Miami's throwback uniforms. The Dolphins will break out the 1966 aqua jerseys with the traditional Dolphin logo on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium against the Bills. "I love the throwback jerseys," Pouncey said Friday.

AC in the AM: Dolphins Hope To End Bills' Season

A journey that began with a displaced football team and a Hurricane named Irma ends Sunday against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium, a season probably defined more by what the Dolphins had to overcome than what they achieved.

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills: How do they match up in Week 17? | The Daily Dolphin

How do the Miami Dolphins (6-9) and Buffalo Bills (8-7) match up for Sunday’s NFL Week 17 game at Hard Rock Stadium? When the Dolphins have the ball… Miami total offense (28th in NFL) vs. Buffalo total defense (25th in NFL) Miami scoring offense (26th) vs.

Adam Gase

What Adam Gase said Friday before season finale | The Daily Dolphin

Here's some of what Adam Gase said Friday before the Bills game: • Zach Sterup is probably going to go for Laremy Tunsil. We don't have anyone else left, really. • Despite way more throws than runs, he's for whatever helps the team win. But he doesn't want to throw it that much.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Dolphins TE A.J. Derby looks to continue progress in season finale | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—Given the way his first couple years in the NFL went, Dolphins tight end A.J. Derby knows anything can happen in this business. A little over one season into his four-year rookie contract with the Patriots, he was traded across the country to Denver.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins’ Mike Pouncey: Playing all 16 games is ‘big middle finger’ to all who doubted me | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Dolphins center Mike Pouncey left nothing to the imagination when he described how much playing all 16 games this season means to him. “It means everything,” Pouncey said Friday. “All the hard work, it’ll prove that it paid off.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Knee injury derails Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch’s 2018 | Miami Herald

Andre Branch has quietly fought through a knee injury that has prevented him from the plays the Miami Dolphins have expected of him.

Why the Miami Dolphins think Andre Branch’s production is down | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — The Miami Dolphins gave Andre Branch a 3-year, $24 million contract after last season, in large part because he helped spark a total team turnaround after he entered the starting lineup in Week 6.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins: Why Cordrea Tankersley plans to play Sunday | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — It was nearly a month ago that Miami Dolphins rookie Cordrea Tankersley injured two body parts on back-to-back plays. "The first play my shoulder and my arm went completely gone," Tankersley said this week. "I had a bruised rotator cuff. I tried to stick it out.

