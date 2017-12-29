The Splash Zone 12/29/17: Dolphins And Jarvis Landry In Contract Negotiations

Jarvis Landry wants to stay with the Dolphins. The Dolphins want Landry to stay too. Sometime during December, the Dolphins offered Landry a contract extension but it was turned down by his agent who sent back a counter offer. When, and if, it happens it will be interesting to see the pay. Landry arguably had his most productive season as a Dolphin and exceeded expectations from the coaching staff.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

DAVIE — Matt Moore has spent the last seven years of his career as a Miami Dolphin quarterback. But Moore is going to turn 34 years old in August and he's also an unrestricted free agent. Would Moore like to return to the Dolphins in 2018? "Yeah," Moore said Wednesday.

Dolphins Running Backs

DAVIE—It’s been a month since Dolphins running back Damien Williams has played in a game, and those who know him can only imagine how difficult that is for him. No player on the team seems to be constantly bubbling with energy like Williams, and he’s had no outlet for it.

Dolphins Offensive Line

DAVIE—Few rookies would have the temperament to accept being benched all season with a positive attitude, but Dolphins guard Isaac Asiata is an unusual rookie. He’s about to turn 25 and he’s uncommonly mature.

Dolphins Linebackers

DAVIE — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase complimented Lawrence Timmons for the professionalism he's shown since returning to the team after a brief unexcused absence at the beginning of the season. “I think he’s done a good job when he came back," Gase said Thursday. "He’s very quiet.

DAVIE — Kiko Alonso is the NFL's 79th-best linebacker in pass coverage according to Pro Football Focus, which has consistently pointed out how often it appears opposing teams target his area through the air.

Dolphins Special Teams

DAVIE — Walt Aikens has one tackle on defense for the Miami Dolphins this season. But anyone who has studied the film of Miami's special teams would notice #35 all over the field, on every unit. After four seasons with Miami, Aikens has emerged as a core special teamer.

Dolphins 2017 Season

Ex-offensive line coach Chris Foerster is ‘doing well’ two months after video surfaced of him apparently snorting drugs in his Dolphins office.

Three players. Each so important in their own way. Each counted upon to be difference-makers this season. All going down in training camp, lost for the season within a span of 11 days. As the Dolphins prepare for their final regular season game Sunday against Buffalo at Hard Rock Stadium, it’s so easy to wonder what might have been.

The list of Miami Dolphins needs for the 2018 offseason is coming into focus and and one need is different than all the others.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Round 1

1. Cleveland (0-15) Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

No Change here; the Browns place the future of their franchise in yet another QB’s hands. Fortunately for them they are making the right decision...

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills will meet in a Week 17 game in Miami to end the 2017 regular season. The game, however, will look more like a 1960s or 1970s match up between the two AFC East...

As the clock ticks inexorably toward the final play of the 2017 season for the Miami Dolphins, rumors and questions are swirling about the team and its players and coaches. Will stud WR Jarvis...