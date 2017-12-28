The Splash Zone 12/28/17: Jay Cutler Era Coming To An End

It’s been a roller coaster ride with Jay Cutler at quarterback but that ride appears to be coming to an end this Sunday. Cutler says he would love to play again, but only as a starter and that’s probably not going to happen in Miami. Ryan Tannehill will be coming back and everyone is committed to him at quarterback.

Dolphins — Cutler: If I play in 2018, it will be as starter | Miami Herald

Quarterback Jay Cutler does not want to be a backup. Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, barring an unforeseen change, will be Miami’s starter.

Adam Gase

Miami Dolphins’ Adam Gase: We let owner Stephen Ross down | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — The last time Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase spoke with team owner Stephen Ross was last Saturday night. Somehow, the Dolphins were still alive for an NFL playoff spot at that moment.

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase following Tony Sparano's footsteps | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase and his team are living and perhaps reliving the same events that doomed the 2009 Dolphins and eventually got their coach Tony Sparano fired.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Adam Gase: What DeVante Parker needs to become a very good player | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — DeVante Parker has 152 receiving yards over the last two weeks and he's providing a bit of optimism for the Miami Dolphins. "I think last week there were a couple of times where it was good to see him go up and get one," Miami coach Adam Gase said Wednesday.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins’ Cam Wake: ‘We should be better’ | The Daily Dolphin

The Dolphins are 6-9, and they've lost their last two games, and they're not going to the playoffs, and veteran defensive end Cameron Wake believes that yes, they should have been better.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins CB Torry McTyer, via UNLV, plays well in pinch | The Daily Dolphin

Torry McTyer was a pleasant surprise in the spring and summer, making the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted rookie free agent out of UNLV. On Sunday in Kansas City, McTyer got the most extensive playing time of the season, taking on 59 cornerback snaps after veteran Alterraun Verner left the gam...

Dolphins 2017 Season

Miami Dolphins offseason: ‘Frustrating’ winter looms | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins camp won’t be a fun place in January and February. ‘There’s probably going to be a lot of frustration,’ coach Adam Gase said.

Miami Dolphins lose 2 players for final game, promote 2 others | Miami Herald

Adam Gase addressed issues involving Jay Cutler, DeVante Parker, Mike Pouncey and injuries.

Miami Dolphins | Suh named team MVP for first time | Miami Herald

Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has been named team MVP for the first time since signing with the Dolphins in 2015.

5 Miami Dolphins Snap Conclusions from loss at Chiefs | The Daily Dolphin

Mathematically eliminated. A 6-9 record. A second consecutive loss on the road in a cold, raw, winter day. One week left to determine just how high they'll pick in the next NFL Draft.

2018 NFL free agents: 5 Miami Dolphins least likely to return | The Daily Dolphin

The Dolphins will be looking at next season earlier than they expected. While coach Adam Gase and his players might tout the importance of playing for pride in Sunday’s finale against the Bills, there are no stakes for Miami—not for this season, anyway.

