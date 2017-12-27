The Splash Zone 12/27/17: Can Dolphins Play Spoiler On Sunday?

The Miami Dolphins will be looking to play spoiler on Sunday by beating the Buffalo Bills and crushing their playoff hopes. Even if the Bills win, they will still need some help to get in. But they Dolphins can spoil those dreams by just beating a team that embarrassed you two weeks. If the Dolphins defense can’t stop LeSean McCoy, they’re in for another long game.

Can Dolphins shut down LeSean McCoy, play spoiler vs. Bills?

The Dolphins have had trouble stopping the top playmakers for opponents this month, including LeSean McCoy in Week 15.

Dolphins 2017 Season

Top News: Closing Out The Season At Home

Jarvis Landry will go into the final weekend of the 2017 regular season with a two-catch lead as he tries to become the second player in Dolphins history to lead the NFL in receptions.

Miami Dolphins will have interesting options if crack draft's top 10 | Miami Herald

A six-pack of Dolphins nuggets

AC in the AM: Young Players Continue To Evolve

On this day after Christmas, with only a home game against Buffalo left in the season and with two straight road losses ending all thoughts of the playoffs, we offer this dose of perspective as a new year rapidly approaches.

Miami Dolphins must learn these lessons from this poor season | Miami Herald

Eight takeaways the Dolphins need to learn after mistakes and miscalculations

