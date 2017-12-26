The Splash Zone 12/26/17: Bills/Dolphins Gamed Moved To 4:25 P.M.

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills were scheduled to play at 1 p.m. on Sunday. But the NFL has decided to move the game to 4:25 p.m as the Bills are still in the playoff hunt and the NFL would like all those teams to play at the same time. The Dolphins season is over, so they will be looking to spoil the Bills day.

NFL moves start time of Dolphins game and cancels final Sunday night game of season | Miami Herald

The NFL announced some changes late Sunday night.

Dave George: Adam Gase’s reputation takes hit with trying season

You know the wonders we all wanted rookie head coach Adam Gase to work last year with Ryan Tannehill...

2018 NFL free agents: WR Jarvis Landry has career year at best time | The Daily Dolphin

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Amid a season of quarterback debacles and the Dolphins’ offense playing like “garbage,” to use Adam Gase’s word, receiver Jarvis Landry is putting together the best year of his career. Good for him, too. It comes at the perfect time.

Dolphins have few chances to improve draft positioning | Miami Herald

The Dolphins are stuck in football purgatory -- perpetually not good enough to make a title run and not bad enough for a premium draft pick.

Kansas City Chiefs offer blueprint of what the Miami Dolphins could be - AFC East- ESPN

The Chiefs took the approach of strengthening their pieces around a solid-but-not-great quarterback. The Dolphins could do the same.

Miami Dolphins think their talented roster underachieved this season | The Daily Dolphin

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The names on the soggy Dolphins jerseys lying on the floor of the visiting locker room at Arrowhead Stadium said it all: WAKE, POUNCEY, LANDRY, SUH, STILLS, JONES.

The Splash Zone 12/25/17: Dolphins Give Their Fans A Lump Of Coal For Christmas - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins playoff chances end with loss to Chiefs - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins entered Week 16 of the 2017 NFL regular season with slim chances to make the playoffs for a second-straight year. They will now enter Week 17 looking to play spoiler as their...