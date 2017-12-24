The Splash Zone 12/24/17: Dolphins Facing Off Against The Chiefs

The Miami Dolphins will be providing us some entertainment, today, on Christmas Eve. The Dolphins will be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs and will look to keep their playoff dreams alive. The Dolphins have to win out to even have a chance to make it to the postseason. The chances are slim, but crazier things have happened.

How do the Miami Dolphins (6-8) and Kansas City Chiefs (8-6) match up for Sunday’s NFL Week 16 game at Arrowhead Stadium? When the Dolphins have the ball… Miami total offense (28th in NFL) vs. Kansas City total defense (28th in NFL) Miami scoring offense (26th) vs.

Breaking down the Dolphins-Chiefs matchup.

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

I hope you get a combination of all those things in the near future.

The Miami Dolphins appear set to play their fourth-straight game without running back Damien Williams, with Kenyan Drake, who is having a breakout second-half of the season, continuing to work as...