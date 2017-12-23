The Splash Zone 12/23/17: Previewing Dolphins at Chiefs

The Dolphins will be traveling to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs on Sunday. The Dolphins are coming off a poor performance while the Chiefs seem to have found that early season magic they had. To stay in the playoff hunt, even if it is a slim chance, the Dolphins have to win this game. This team has been so inconsistent though as we never know if the good or bad team will show up.

DAVIE--The Dolphins got a few guys back on the practice field today heading into the upcoming game at Kansas City. Here are the latest updates from today's practice: --Wide receiver DeVante Parker (ankle) has missed all week until now. He was back at practice this afternoon.

DAVIE — Patrick Mahomes won't be starting for the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, but he is their future. And count Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant among those who are all in on Mahomes, his quarterback at Texas Tech.

Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams had a rough go of it in New England against the Patriots. His injury was painful. How doctors tried to fix it was more so.

DAVIE—Jarvis Landry thought he’d done enough. It seemed like 98 catches, 844 yards and eight touchdown catches would be sufficient to earn him a spot on the initial AFC Pro Bowl roster, but the voters felt otherwise and left him out in favor of Antonio Brown, Keenan Allen, A.J.

The Miami Dolphins made significant moves to fix their defense but rather than improving in key areas, the unit has regressed.

DAVIE — Charles Harris keeps hearing it from coaches and teammates, and, frankly, he's finding it more and more annoying. "Irritiating," Harris says. "People keep saying, 'It's coming, it's coming.' People keep saying, 'You ain't supposed to have it right now.' It's like, yes, you are.

DAVIE — One thing’s for sure about the Dolphins landing only one player on the AFC Pro Bowl roster: It’s not the fans’ fault. The NFL and Twitter provided The Post a list of the 10 most-retweeted ballots for crunch time in the public’s Pro Bowl voting, from Dec.

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for their Week 16 contest, with both teams issuing their Thursday practice reports last night. The Dolphins had several players not practice...

The Dolphins face their final road test of the 2017 season Sunday in Kansas City. Here is a look at five players to keep an eye on as we near the end of the regular season

This week, we talk about the Dolphins playoff hopes, whether or not they should tank, and the 2018 offseason.

It's time for 2017's final run of Justin Hier's weekly fantasy football rankings!

Quick -- which NFL coach has accomplished more over the past eighteen seasons and gotten the least amount of credit for it? Who is the guy who, in fourteen years with the Philadelphia Eagles,...

Welcome to another edition of Justin Hier's weekly Game Previews and Predictions!

Throughout the season, we will take a look around college football and break down potential prospects for the Miami Dolphins.