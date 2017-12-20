The Splash Zone 12/20/17: Jarvis Landry Chasing History

Back in November, Jarvis Landry broke Anquain Boldin’s record for most receptions in a players first four seasons. Boldin recorded 342 and Landry now has 386, with two games left. Landry annihilated that record and is now chasing two Dolphin records: most catches in a season (Landry, 110) and consecutive seasons with 1000 yards receiving. Landry is sitting at 98 receptions and 844 yards receiving. Pay this man Miami!

Miami Dolphins | Personal goals eclipse playoffs as motivation | Miami Herald

Perhaps no Dolphins receiver has had as prolific a start to a career as Jarvis Landry, who is one of several Miami players nearing key statistical benchmarks.

Dolphins 2017 Season

Miami Dolphins: Fading again in forever chase to catch Patriots

All right, so the notion of Jay Cutler tearing it up this season was a stretch from the start.

5 Miami Dolphins Snap Conclusions from loss at Bills | The Daily Dolphin

The Dolphins lost to the Bills on Sunday and it is interesting to think about some of the players that may have been in play if not for injury: Ryan Tannehill, Damien Williams, Ja'Wuan James, Jermon Bushrod, Andre Branch, William Hayes, Raekwon McMillan, Tony Lippett and Michael Thomas.

The Splash Zone 12/19/17: Players Fighting For Their Jobs During These Last Two Games - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Fixing the Miami Dolphins for 2018 - The Phinsider

The 2017 Miami Dolphins are not the team we expected to see after the 10-6 team that earned a playoff berth last season. Injuries, struggles, and personnel changes ravaged the team, not to mention...