The Splash Zone 12/19/17: Players Fighting For Their Jobs During These Last Two Games

Technically the Dolphins can still make the playoffs. But few things have to happen and this team has been so inconsistent that we are never sure if the good or bad team will show up on game day. Adam Gase is hoping his players stay motivated because they are fighting for their jobs and if you slack off, you are most likely out of here.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase challenges players to leave good last impression | Miami Herald

Dolphins coach Adam Gase addressed several issues a day after Miami’s loss at Buffalo.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins' ride on the Jay Cutler roller-coaster will end in disappointment

If the past two weeks confirmed anything, it's that the Dolphins this season closely followed the same inconsistent path of their starting quarterback.

Dolphins 2017 Season

Inconsistency, Bad Jay, defense part of why Miami Dolphins must hope for miracles now | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Adam Gase says he doesn’t look at playoff scenarios, that he just coaches each game until his calendar has blank spaces. Perhaps it’s just as well, because if he studied all the things that has to go right for the Dolphins to make the playoffs again, it wouldn’t leave any time...

Dolphins C Mike Pouncey says team needs to keep fighting for playoffs | The Daily Dolphin

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y.--Mike Pouncey wasn't part of the Dolphins' playoff run last year and he's still looking for his first appearance in the postseason, so he's not ready to give up this year.

Miami Dolphins can make the playoffs if these things happen | Miami Herald

Here’s what Dolphins fans should root for. Plus several personnel notes, including good grades for rookie Charles Harris

Miami Dolphins inconsistent in loss to Buffalo Bills | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins are wildly inconsistent and have zero explanation for it. So how can they solve what they cannot explain? They can’t.

Miami Dolphins using final two games to assess several players | Miami Herald

The Dolphins need to make decisions on multiple players, and the final two games will play a role in that.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 12/18/17: Dolphins Playoff Hopes Shattered - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

2018 NFL Draft order: Dolphins sitting in 14th position. - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a game that they needed to win in order to keep alive any realistic playoff chances. Now, while they could still get into the postseason...

Believe it or not, the Dolphins still have a chance at making the playoffs - The Phinsider

That’s right, I did not stutter. The 2017 Miami Dolphins who currently bolster an abysmal 6-8 record, could still make the playoffs. I repeat, the team that has been "in the hunt" for the last...

NFL Schedule 2018: Miami Dolphins opponents coming into focus - The Phinsider

The NFL schedule is a rotating slate of games, with each division scheduled to play against another division from their conference, a division from the other conference, their own divisional rivals...