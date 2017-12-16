The Splash Zone 12/16/17: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Buffalo Bills

The Dolphins will be traveling to Buffalo to take on the Bills tomorrow. This is a rather late meeting as these two AFC East teams haven’t even faced off against each other yet. After this game, in two weeks, the Bills will be down in Miami to finish off the season. The Dolphins need to win this game to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: How do the teams match up in Week 15? | The Daily Dolphin

How do the Miami Dolphins (6-7) and Buffalo Bills (7-6) match up for Sunday’s NFL Week 15 tilt at New Era Field? When the Dolphins have the ball… Miami total offense (28th in NFL) vs. Buffalo total defense (23rd in NFL) Miami scoring offense (24th) vs.

Dolphins at Bills

Miami Dolphins practice report: Last check-in for Buffalo Bills game | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE--All the momentum the Dolphins have built over the past two weeks is tenuous as they head into what promises to be a frigid game at Buffalo on Sunday, and health will be a big factor in their ability to maintain it.

Miami Dolphins’ Adam Gase gives final update before heading to Buffalo to face the Bills | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Here's what Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Friday, a day before heading to Buffalo for a game vital to Miami's playoff hopes: Injury report: Andre Branch questionable; Jermon Bushrod out; MarQueis Gray is fine; Xavien Howard questionable; Matt Moore questionable; Cordrea Tankersley...

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Jay Cutler, Dolphins hope to maintain momentum against Bills - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

After seeing the best of QB Jay Cutler in Monday's upset of the Patriots, the Dolphins hope it's a sign of things to come as they make a playoff push.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Kenny Stills: Miami Dolphins haven’t lost faith in WR DeVante Parker | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—DeVante Parker has shown too much ability and done too much work on his game behind the scenes for the Dolphins to give up on him now. It's been a while since Parker had a good game, and he's managed just 10 catches for 76 yards the last four weeks.

Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant’s mom shreds him for dropped pass vs Patriots | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—One of the great things about moms is they love everything you do. Pretty much anything you do is met with unconditional approval and a hug. Jakeem Grant’s mom isn’t that kind of mom. She’s harder on him than any of the Dolphins’ coaches.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Dolphins’ Jermon Bushrod stares down possible final chapter of career | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—Jermon Bushrod knew what he signed up for when he bypassed retirement for one more season on the Dolphins’ offensive line. As an 11-year veteran, he’s fully familiar with brutal nature of the game. But that doesn’t make this any easier.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Why Miami Dolphins’ Ndamukong Suh played every single defensive snap on Monday | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — The Miami Dolphins played 61 defensive snaps against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on Monday night and, remarkably, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh played 61 defensive snaps.

Dolphins Linebackers

Exclusive: Miami Dolphins’ Lawrence Timmons, on ex-teammate Ryan Shazier’s injury: ‘It killed me’ | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Lawrence Timmons isn’t a Steeler anymore. Ryan Shazier no longer is a teammate. It does not matter. When Timmons saw the horrific play in which Shazier, a Steelers linebacker, suffered a severe spinal injury while making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec.

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins’ Xavien Howard had flu during 2-interception game vs Patriots | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—The best game of Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard’s career came on a night he spent vomiting on the sideline because of the flu. Howard was everywhere in Miami’s 27-20 victory over the Patriots and intercepted Tom Brady twice despite being miserable the entire day.

