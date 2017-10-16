The Splash Zone 10/16/17: Dolphins Stun The Falcons

I’m not going to lie. I woke up yesterday morning expecting the Dolphins to get dominated by the Falcons. After one half of play, it looked grim. But as they say: “Any given Sunday”. The Dolphins found a way to pull of a great comeback. Jay Cutler looked sharp in the second half and Jay Ajayi was running angry. Thanks to some great play from the defense the Dolphins closed out the game with a Reshad Jones interception. This game reminds me of last year against the Steelers, where the team turned around their season. Let’s hope they can keep building on this momentum.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Game recap: Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons | Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 | Miami Herald

Down 17-0 at halftime, the Dolphins suddenly showed a pulse, erasing a large deficit and upsetting the heavily-favored Atlanta Falcons 20-17 with a shocking 20-0 second half blitz that nobody could have seen coming after a dreadful first half.

Dolphins at Falcons

Dolphins' impressive comeback against Falcons just what they needed

The Dolphins erased a 17-point halftime deficit to stun the Falcons with 20 unanswered points -- the most Miami has scored in a game this season.

Miami Dolphins find a wonderful way to bury a bad week | Miami Herald

ATLANTA -- Suddenly no one wants to bench Jay Cutler. No one is mocking the Miami Dolphins with memes of a Dolphin snorting cocaine. Suddenly a team that seemed to be going off the rails last week with home fans booing, and offensive line coaches resigning, and players losing their tempers on the sideline and calling out fans days later, gets a respite from the lunacy.

In-game replay: Jay Cutler finds Jarvis Landry for Dolphins second tou

The Miami Dolphins inched closer to Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter on Sunday’s game than...

In-game replay: Dolphins’ Jay Cutler hits Kenny Stills for a tou

After throwing an interception on his final pass in the first half, Jay Cutler came out in the third...

5 Instant Takeaways: Miami Dolphins 20, Atlanta Falcons 17 | The Daily Dolphin

ATLANTA — The Miami Dolphins stunned the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday with a dramatic, come-from-behind victory. Here are five instant takeaways: Adam Gase's Miami Dolphins don't quit. Things looked miserable for the Dolphins in the first half, trailing 17-0.

Grading the Miami Dolphins for their 20-17 upset of the Atlanta Falcons | The Daily Dolphin

ATLANTA — Breaking down the Dolphins' 20-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday: Quarterback Facts are facts. Fact No. 1 is the sluggish start wasn’t just Jay Cutler’s fault. But he came out in the first half and was 8 of 14 for 64 yards, 1 interception and a 39.0 passer rating.

Miami Dolphins' Pouncey leaves with concussion; Postgame Dolphins nuggets | Miami Herald

Jake Brendel played well in Pouncey’s second-half absence.

Former Dolphins

Former Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster enters rehab facility

Former Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster has checked into a rehab facility, league sources told ESPN, following the release of a video showing him sniffing a white powder at the team's training facility.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 10/15/17: Dolphins Set To Face Off Against The Falcons - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

NFL winners picks straight up Week 6 - The Phinsider

The NFL’s Week 6 schedule is upon us, with the week starting with Thursday night’s Philadelphia Eagles victory over the Carolina Panthers. Every week, I put together my straight-up winners picks...

Previewing Dolphins at Falcons with Atlanta fans: Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, and defense - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons will face off later today in a Week 6 showdown in Atlanta. I turned to Davie Choate over at The Falcoholic to get a better look at the Falcons and what the...

Dolphins at Falcons Week 6 inactive players announced: DeVante Parker to miss game - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are closing in on kickoff against the Atlanta Falcons for the fifth game of the season for both clubs. According to NFL rules, teams may only have 46 players active on game day,...

Mike Pouncey in concussion protocol - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey has left the team’s game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Leaving the game during the second quarter, Pouncey has entered the concussion protocol.

Jake...