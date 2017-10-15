The Splash Zone 10/15/17: Dolphins Set To Face Off Against The Falcons

The Dolphins will take on the Atlanta Falcons today at 1 p.m ET. The Falcons are coming off a bye and have had an extra week to prepare making them the favorites for this game. The Falcons will be a tough task for the Dolphins but anything can happen.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Three position groups of concern for Miami Dolphins vs Atlanta Falcons | The Daily Dolphin

ATLANTA—Few people are giving the Dolphins a chance in this one, but a win over Atlanta on Sunday could change the course of their entire season. That’d be a landmark victory and it’d set them up nicely for a run toward the top of the AFC East at 3-2.

Dolphins at Falcons

Falcons’ defense not sleeping on Dolphins’ Jay Cutler

Despite the numerous struggles quarterback Jay Cutler has had leading the Miami Dolphins offense th...

Reshad Jones knows he’s got to produce game-changing plays for Dolphins’ defense to thrive - Sun Sentinel

Reshad Jones and the Miami Dolphins' defense is excelling this season, but Miami has one of the NFL's worst pass-coverage units in the league.

Distraction-weary Dolphins have struggled with past scandals | Miami Herald

In a short period of time, Adam Gase has proven to be a better coach than Joe Philbin. But even he might be overwhelmed events beyond his control.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins' Moore on chants for him to play; Dolphins notes | Miami Herald

A six-pack of Saturday Dolphins nuggets.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Jarvis Landry's gesture brought joy to Boca boy in mourning

Dolphins receiver Jarvis “Juice” Landry was just “showing some love” to a fa...

Dolphins Defense

This Miami Dolphins defense will blitz you anytime, anywhere, any way | The Daily Dolphin

ATLANTA — The Miami Dolphins have been searching far and wide for positives in the first four games of the season. Here's one to consider as the Dolphins try to pull off a giant upset at the Falcons this afternoon: In last Sunday's defeat of Tennessee, the Dolphins recorded six sacks, m...

Dolphins Defensive Line

Ndamukong Suh opens up about background, fist fights, business, and yes, football | Miami Herald

A sitdown conversation with Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh who does not typically make time for such things:

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 10/14/17: How Do The Dolphins And Falcons Match Up? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Week 6 - The Phinsider

Fantasy football advice about who to start and sit from the Miami Dolphins roster this week.

Dolphins vs Falcons injury report : Parker doubtful to play - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons are scheduled to play on Sunday, a Week 6 meeting between two teams heading into their fifth game of the year. The Dolphins were forced to not play in Week 1...

Five Players That Will Decide Dolphins vs. Falcons - The Phinsider

This week’s matchup against the Falcons is sure to be one of the toughest challenges of the 2017 season. Here’s a look into five players who’s performance will go a long ways in determining the outcome