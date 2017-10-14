The Splash Zone 10/14/17: How Do The Dolphins And Falcons Match Up?

The Dolphins will be traveling to Atlanta to take on the Falcons this weekend. It’s going to be a tough match up as the Falcons were a Super Bowl team last season. The Falcons seems to have the edge in every category, but the Dolphins run defense has improved since last season and will hopefully be able to keep Devonta Freeman in check.

Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons: How do they match up in Week 6? | The Daily Dolphin

How do the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons match up for Sunday’s NFL Week 6 tilt at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium? When the Dolphins have the ball… Miami passing offense (32nd in NFL) vs.

Dolphins Offense

How can Miami Dolphins solve big problem: lack of big plays? | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Call them big plays. Call them chunk-yardage plays. Just don’t call them a big part of the Dolphins’ offense. It’s no secret that the Dolphins haven’t been scoring and have the lowest-rated offense in the NFL.

Dolphins continue cutting it close with play clock; Does it matter? | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—One ongoing frustration with the Dolphins’ offense is its inability to get things done quickly. Adam Gase has mentioned multiple times that he would like to see the huddle break faster and the players get lined up with time to spare, but they continue to have issues with that.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins' Cutler urged to make change at 34; Dolphins notes | Miami Herald

There is one area where Jay Cutler’s age is coming into play, the Dolphins acknowledge

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Dolphins need Jakeem Grant, Leonte Carroo to fill for DeVante Parker - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

If receiver DeVante Parker misses Sunday's game with an ankle injury, the Dolphins will need more than just one player to step up in his absence.

Miami Dolphins' Landry: It's embarrassing and disrespectful for fans to chant for backup QB | Miami Herald

Landry stood firmly behind Jay Cutler: “He’s our quarterback

Dolphins’ Jakeem Grant ‘Little Monster’; DeVante Parker ‘Big Monster’ | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Jakeem Grant calls DeVante Parker, "Big Monster." Grant and Parker both play outside wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins. But Grant is 5-feet-7, 169 pounds. And Parker is 6-feet-3, 212 pounds. That's an eight-inch, 43-pound difference.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Why isn’t TE Julius Thomas producing for Miami Dolphins? | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—When the Dolphins picked up tight end Julius Thomas in the spring, Adam Gase envisioned getting him back to something along the lines of the outstanding production he put up when they were together in Denver.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Dolphins’ “shocked” offensive line adapts after Chris Foerster resigns | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—It’s been a hectic few days for the Dolphins’ offensive line. Coming off a rough performance against Tennessee on Sunday, players showed up Monday to learn that they’d be getting a new position coach because of Chris Foerster’s video scandal.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins DT Jordan Phillips says he’ll return vs. Falcons | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—The Dolphins’ defensive line, which has been very good so far, will get a boost Sunday with the return of Jordan Phillips. Phillips has been out since hurting his ankle in the season opener, but said today he feels like himself again and made it clear that he’ll be playing against...

Dolphins Linebackers

Maualuga completes Dolphins' successful linebacker overhaul | Miami Herald

The late-summer conditions at Hard Rock Stadium affected not only the Titans, but also Rey Maualuga. He overcame them, with a little help from the team’s medicall staff.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins: Reshad Jones says ‘I feel like I’m 18 again’ after vintage performance | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Reshad Jones exploded off the right edge and and corralled Titans quarterback Matt Cassel for what appeared to be a third-down safety. Cassel was ruled down at the one-yard line. But the message was the same. Reshad Jones is back.

Dolphins Special Teams

Miami Dolphins K Cody Parkey says missed extra points an aberration | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—In his debut with the Dolphins, Cody Parkey was the hero. Last week, he was in danger of a much different ending. When the Dolphins pulled ahead 16-10 over the Titans on Jay Cutler’s pass to Jarvis Landry with 10:33 remaining, Parkey botched the extra point badly.

