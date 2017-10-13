The Splash Zone 10/13/17: Dolphins Offense Is Becoming A Meme

We’ve all seen the Smokin’ Jay or the ‘Don’t Care’ Jay Cutler memes. Cutler always looks disinterested but that’s just the world’s view on Cutler. As Armando points out, the Dolphins offense has been lax and it kind of looks like they’ve taken on the Cutler meme personality. Pretty funny when you think about it.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

We’re seeing too much Jay Cutler meme personality in Dolphins offense | Miami Herald

If that terrible moment for the Miami Dolphins comes that Jay Cutler throws an interception and the defensive player with the ball is returning it, and now all the offensive players are chasing, and everyone is trying to keep from giving up a pick six, you will not see the Dolphins quarterback chasing to make that tackle.

Adam Gase

What Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Thursday | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE--Dolphins coach Adam Gase has had a busy week, beginning with the resignation of offensive line coach Chris Foerster, as he prepares to face the defending NFC champion Falcons on Sunday. His No. 1 task this week, as it has been all season, is fixing Miami's stumbling offense.

Dolphins Offense

Miami Dolphins: Did DeVante Parker and Jay Ajayi practice Thursday? | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (ankle) was not seen in the portion of practice open to media on Thursday. Parker has not been ruled out of Sunday's game at Atlanta.

When Wildcat MarQueis Gray missed open Jakeem Grant, as told by them | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — If you were to study the film of MarQuies Gray's one Wildcat play in Sunday's defeat of the Tennessee Titans, you would notice two things: Gray rolled to his right and badly overthrew a mostly-covered Jarvis Landry.

What Miami Dolphins OC Clyde Christensen said Thursday | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Here is some of what Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said Thursday: • We won a game. And the first quarter is over. At 2-2 it's not all bad. We have a chance at a reset button. We are still in it. • It is a strain when one side doesn't do their part.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins’ Cutler at career worst passer rating | Miami Herald

Barry Jackson asked Miami Dolphins Jay Cutler, who has a career-worst 74.8 passer rating, if he has asked himself this season if he needs this aggravation (as opposed to being retired).

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Dolphins Kenny Stills sees protesting NFL players, police on same side | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—The NFL players’ national anthem demonstrations have often been misconstrued as anti-police, though there is an element of their cause calling for police to treat all people fairly, but Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills never realized the negative impact that appearance has had on th...

Jarvis Landry calls fans who rip Jay Cutler “disrespectful” and “embarrassing” – ProFootballTalk

Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry has heard the fans call for quarterback Jay Cutler's benching, and he's sick of it. Landry said fans who are blaming Cutler for the Dolphins' offensive struggles are off base and ought to be more supportive.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Dolphins' TE Julius Thomas avoiding frustration after slow start - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Julius Thomas hasn't gotten off to the start he or the Dolphins envisioned, but the tight end says he won't allow himself to dwell on the past.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Dolphins expect offensive line to respond amid chaos - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

The offensive line has been one focus of criticism for the Dolphins, and the resignation of O-line coach Chris Foerster has the players reeling.

Dolphins Defense

AC in the AM: How Run Defense Became A Strength

The difference is in the numbers. And what a difference it is.

What Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke said today | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE--One of the biggest surprises of this NFL season has been the Dolphins' development into a top-10 defense. Miami was near the bottom last year and set a franchise record for most rushing yards allowed.

Dolphins Special Teams

What Miami Dolphins associate head coach Darren Rizzi said Thursday | The Daily Dolphin

What Dolphins associate head coach and special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi said Thursday: Asked about pressure possibly building between defense and struggling offense: "I've never seen it here. ... This team has been pretty good about that.

Dolphins at Falcons

Three Miami Dolphins talk national anthem, meeting with Roger Goodell | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—Roger Goodell did not come to South Florida to insist that Dolphins players stand for the national anthem. In joining Kenny Stills, Julius Thomas and Michael Thomas for an event with the North Miami Police Department on Tuesday, he had good dialogue with three players who have been kn...

Miami Dolphins examine more personnel changes; Dolphins notes | Miami Herald

The Dolphins are looking to insert one player on defense and another on offense, if needed.

Dolphins players are taking work home with them -- and it's helping | Miami Herald

Adam Gase is a grinder. The hours he puts in are incredible. And it sounds like his players are starting to follow his lead.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 10/12/17: ‘Fresh Eyes’ On Offense - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins sitting as worst team in AFC East, but do not expect them to stay there - The Phinsider

Let’s face it, the Miami Dolphins have been a disappointment thus far through the season. With a quarter of the team’s 2017 season complete, they are only 2-2 on the season, sitting in last place...

Miami Dolphins Draft Prospects 2018 - Quarterback Preview - The Phinsider

Throughout the season, we will take a look around college football and break down potential prospects for the Miami Dolphins.

College football: Week seven preview and predictions - The Phinsider

Oklahoma’s slip up to Iowa State may have been catastrophic enough to ruin their college football playoff dreams. The Sooners will have to be perfect from here on out to sneak back into the race....

Phinsider Week 6 Game Previews and Predictions - The Phinsider

Welcome to another edition of Justin Hier’s weekly game previews and predictions!