The Splash Zone 10/12/17: ‘Fresh Eyes’ On Offense

The Dolphins have a new coach on the staff roster and his name is Dave DeGuglielmo. He was at the top of the list after the resignation of Chris Foerster and will look to help turn this offense around. You’re probably thinking: “Oh it’s just another offensive line coach”. But think about it, having a new, fresh set of eyes around can benefit this team in locating issues on offense. It will be interesting to see how the offensive line performs this weekend.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Miami Dolphins: Could new assistant coach provide ‘fresh eyes’ for struggling O? | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — The Miami Dolphins offense has been garbage, trash and junk all rolled up in one. And now offensive line coach Chris Foerster is out, jettisoned in the wake of a scandalous snorting video. So the Dolphins are hiring a new senior offensive assistant, a man named Dave DeGuglielmo.

Adam Gase

Chris Foerster video: Dolphins’ Adam Gase calls it “isolated incident” | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—The Dolphins are on Day 4 of the Chris Foerster scandal, and questions persist about the extent of his issues and how much the organization knew or should have known.

Miami Dolphins' Adam Gase leans on lessons from father and Nick Saban - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Adam Gase is getting experience in crisis management as he and the Dolphins try to navigate through off-field drama.

Dolphins Offense

'Hotheads' Gase, Landry and Ajayi meet about sideline outbursts | Miami Herald

Adam Gase, Jay Ajayi and Jarvis Landry met recently to figure out how not to let their emotions boil over when things go sideways.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Ex-Dolphins coach Foerster reaches out to players | Miami Herald

Chris Foerster, who lost his job as Dolphins offensive line coach this week amid the leaking of an embarrassing video, has not left the building silently.

Support still strong for ex-Dolphins assistant Foerster among players | Miami Herald

Chris Foerster has plenty of critics, but few if any are in the Dolphins’ locker room. The disgraced assistant coach still has the support of his players.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Ndamukong Suh on Dolphins’ distractions: “Keep throwing it at us” | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—The Dolphins obviously would prefer the season to be going much more smoothly than this, but they’ve developed a sense of pride about the obstacles they’ve been hurdling.

Dolphins Special Teams

Miami Dolphins: Powerful punter Matt Haack crushes in stunning effort | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — When the Miami Dolphins talk about how they think Matt Haack is a special talent, it's easy to shake your head. A special talent? He's a punter! But Haack unleashed all his talents with nine ridiculously good punts in Sunday's defeat of Tennessee. Haack boomed it.

Dolphins at Falcons

Miami Dolphins practice report: Not promising for WR DeVante Parker | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE--The biggest injury story line for the Dolphins this week is whether wide receiver DeVante Parker can play through a sprained ankle against Atlanta on Sunday. He's not off to a promising start.

Miami Dolphins’ Jason Taylor helped make Falcons’ Dan Quinn the coach he is | The Daily Dolphin

Falcons coach Dan Quinn was a Dolphins assistant from 2005-06. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) DAVIE — Jason Taylor’s name doesn’t show up on the roster of the Dolphins’ all-time coaching staff. Dan Quinn’s does.

What Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said about the Miami Dolphins | The Daily Dolphin

[RELATED: Falcons' Dan Quinn credits Jason Taylor with helping him be better coach] Highlights of Falcons coach Dan Quinn’s conference call with the South Florida media on Wednesday: On Jay Cutler: “When you play a quarterback who’s played 12 years and seen it all, it’s tough to ...

