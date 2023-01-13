After the Snap Podcast with Blake Ferguson, Reid Ferguson ep 4: Dolphins vs Bills playoff preview, Reid talks Damar Hamlin injury

After taking a week off following the injury to Damar Hamlin, Miami Dolphins long snapper Blake Ferguson and his brother, Buffalo Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson, are back with the fourth episode of the After the Snap podcast. In tonight’s episode, the brothers discuss the upcoming third edition of the 2022-2023 Ferguson Bowl, with the Dolphins facing the Bills in this weekend’s Wild Card playoff game. Reid also discusses Hamin’s injury and how the Bills handled it.

The podcast officially releases at 8 p.m. ET tonight. You can check it out on the Phinsider Podcast Network, wherever you download Phinsider Radio and The Blowhole. You can also watch the episode below. Make sure you head over to the YouTube channel for Buffalo Rumblings to subscribe to get notifications whenever an episode is scheduled.

We are so excited about this opportunity to feature Blake and Reid here on The Phinsider and over on Buffalo Rumblings. This is a unique situation where two brothers are in the league on division rivals and are putting together a podcast - and we get to bring it to you.