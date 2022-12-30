After the Snap Podcast with Blake Ferguson, Reid Ferguson ep 3: Week 16 review, cold weather, more

The third episode of the “After the Snap” podcast is here, with Miami Dolphins long snapper Blake Ferguson and his brother, Buffalo Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson, talking about living “upside down.” The third edition of the show, brought to us in partnership with SB Nation’s Bills site Buffalo Rumblings, features the return of Blake, who missed last week’s episode as he added a pet to his family, and the brothers discuss last week’s games, how the cold weather impacts games, and more.

The podcast will be released at 8 p.m. ET tonight. You can check it out on the Phinsider Podcast Network, wherever you download Phinsider Radio and The Blowhole. You can also watch the episode below. Make sure you head over to the YouTube channel for Buffalo Rumblings to subscribe to get notifications whenever an episode is scheduled.

We are so excited about this opportunity to feature Blake and Reid here on The Phinsider and over on Buffalo Rumblings. This is a unique situation where two brothers are in the league on division rivals and are putting together a podcast - and we get to bring it to you.

The podcast is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza, up in Buffalo. If you are on there this weekend, check them out. And, they do local and nationwide shipping. You can order from them online at picassospizza.net.