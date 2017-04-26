Mike Mayock Mock Draft 2017: Dolphins selection brings

NFL Network’s Mike Mayock released his 2017 NFL Mock Draft on Wednesday night, a day prior to the actual 2017 NFL Draft. He released each pick live on NFL Network, working his way slowly through the entire first-round draft order.

Mayock likes to wait until the night before the Draft so he can make one annual mock draft, with as much information as possible about the teams and the prospects.

Unfortunately, Mayock, who is usually fairly accurate in his mock, could not project the 2016 slide of Ole Miss tackle Laremy Tunsil, who fell from Mayock’s projected sixth-overall selection to the Dolphins with the 13th pick.

For the Miami Dolphins this year, Mayock projects the team to select Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Watt. Obviously, Watt is the younger brother of the Houston Texans’ J.J. Watt and Los Angeles Chargers fullback Derek Watt. The younger of the soon-to-be NFL trio of Watts seems to be the definition of a tweener, possibly being able to play as a defensive end or an outside linebacker at the NFL level, where Miami could use him in either role. He probably eventually finds a position as a defensive end, but Miami could experiment in trying to find exactly the right position for T.J.

What do you think of Mayock’s mock for the Dolphins?