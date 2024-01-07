Bills vs. Dolphins inactive players in Week 18 headlined by Jaylen Waddle; Jevon Holland active

The Miami Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football to close out the 2023 NFL regular season. Tonight’s game is more than just a typical AFC East rivalry game, with the winner claiming the division title and the second seed in the AFC playoff picture. Whichever club loses will be relegated to a wild card position.

Miami will be looking to win tonight without some of their key starters. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Raheem Mostert will miss the game, removing some of the explosiveness for the offense. On defense, cornerback Xavien Howard is also not going to play tonight. Waddle and Mostert are dealing with ankle injuries, while Mostert also has a knee issue. Howard has a foot injury that will keep him sidelined.

The good news for Miami is safety Jevon Holland was not included on the inactive players list. Holland was added to the injury report on Saturday after the lingering issues with both his knees flared back up, but he appears ready to play in the game.

Miami will also have linebacker Jerome Baker back on the field after a four-game stint on the injured reserve list for the team’s defensive signal caller.

Also inactive for the game are cornerback Ethan Bonner, tackle Kion Smith, and tight end Tyler Kroft.

Miami quarterback Skylar Thompson is on the inactive list but is designated as the emergency quarterback. Thompson is allowed to suit up for the game, but can only enter if there are injuries to both starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and backup Mike White.

The Bills will be without safety Damar Hamlin, cornerback Kaiir Elam, running back Latavius Murray, defensive end Kingsley Jonathan, tackle Alec Anderson, and defensive tackle Linval Joseph.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET tonight.