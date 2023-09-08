Dolphins vs. Chargers injury report NFL Week 1 2023: Terron Armstead, Elijah Campbell out

The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers released their respective injury reports for Sunday’s Week 1 showdown. Miami has had 11 players listed on their injury report throughout the week, but only listed four players with game-day designations. The Chargers listed the same two players all week, including with Friday’s game-day designations.

Miami ruled out starting left tackle Terron Armstead after the Pro Bowler was injured during the team’s joint training camp practices with the Houston Texans this summer. He is officially listed as having back, ankle, and knee issues. He has not practiced since his injury, but he did not practice most weeks last year, playing in 13 games during the season. Kendall Lamm is expected to start in Armstead’s place.

Defensive back Elijah Campbell was also ruled out for Sunday’s game as he continues to deal with a knee injury. A veteran depth player in the secondary, Campbell is also a special teams contributor for Miami and not having him could be an issue in the third phase of the game. The team, however, had already been planning for Campbell to miss the game as he finished the preseason with an injury in the final game. The team does expect him back sometime early in the season having not placed him on injured reserve.

Cornerback Justin Bethel and tight end Julian Hill were both listed as questionable for the game. Bethel is dealing with a knee injury, while Hill has an ankle issue.

Miami listed running back De’Von Achane (shoulder), running back Salvon Ahmed (back), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (elbow), guard Liam Eichenberg (ribs), safety Brandon Jones (knee), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (oblique), and center Connor Williams (knee) as full participants on Friday’s injury report and did not provide game designations, indicating they will be available on Sunday.

The Chargers listed linebacker Daiyan Henley and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on the injury report all week, both with hamstring issues. They are both listed as doubtful for Sunday.

Miami and the Chargers kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday from Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.