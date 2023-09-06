Dolphins vs. Chargers Week 1 injury report: Terron Armstead, Jaylen Waddle headline Miami injuries list

The Miami Dolphins are set to visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in the opening game for each team in the 2023 NFL regular season. Both teams released their Week 1 injury report on Wednesday, the first of three reports they will release this week as we progress toward the contest. While the Chargers only listed two players on the report, Miami already has 11 players dealing with some sort of ailment.

Not practicing for Miami were tackle Terron Armstead and defensive back Elijah Campbell. Armstead, Miami’s starter at left tackle, is dealing with issues with his back, ankle, and knee. Campbell was held out of practice with a knee issue.

Limited in Wednesday’s practice were cornerback Justin Bethel with a knee injury, tight end Julian Hill with an ankle problem, and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle with an oblique issue.

Running back De’Von Achan was a full participant as he deals with a shoulder injury. Also participating fully on Wednesday were running back Salvon Ahmed (back), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (elbow), guard Liam Eichenberg (ribs), safety Brandon Jones (knee), and center Connor Williams (knee).

The much shorter Chargers side of the report had two players, both of whom are dealing with hamstring issues. Linebacker Daiyan Henley did not practice on Wednesday while outside linebacker Chris Rumph II was limited in the workout.

Kickoff betwee the Dolphins and Chargers is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.